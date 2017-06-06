STEWART Regan, the SFA chief executive, was asked by Police Scotland as recently as "three or four weeks" ago to bring the kick-off for Saturday's Scotland v England match forward in an attempt to limit potential trouble. The Group F clash will kick off at Hampden Park this weekend with the same 5pm kick off it was originally scheduled with by Uefa in late 2015, albeit amid the most heightened security and police presence of any match in Regan's seven-year reign.

While the chief executive has asked visitors to Hampden on Saturday to arrive 30 minutes earlier than usual and expect enhanced security checks in the wake of the terror attacks in Manchester and London in the last fortnight, the main risk associated with the match is thought to be the capacity for known England hooligans - whose passports may have been with-held by the authorities - to travel north freely for the match. Police Scotland, who were also rebuffed in an earlier request to change the date of the match entirely, would clearly have preferred alternative scheduling.

"They [the police] expressed concern about the fixture taking place on a Saturday afternoon and taking place at 5pm," said Regan, speaking after the SFA's Annual General Meeting yesterday. "They shared those concerns with us and asked us to make representations to Fifa, believing it was a Fifa match, but the match is under Uefa's jurisdiction so we made representations to Uefa, and their view, like ours, was that this match had been in the calendar since 2015, it is still going to take place on a Saturday, and to shift the kick off time in our opinion wouldn't have made a material impact. It has been sold as part of a centralised rights deal as one of three kick off slots in what Uefa call their week of football. Clearly the police's preference would have been to move the kick off. But they have agreed to police the fixture and provide the necessary security support to us.

