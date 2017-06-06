STEWART Regan, the SFA chief executive, was asked by Police Scotland as recently as "three or four weeks" ago to bring the kick-off for Saturday's Scotland v England match forward in an attempt to limit potential trouble. The Group F clash will kick off at Hampden Park this weekend with the same 5pm kick off it was originally scheduled with by Uefa in late 2015, albeit amid the most heightened security and police presence of any match in Regan's seven-year reign.
While the chief executive has asked visitors to Hampden on Saturday to arrive 30 minutes earlier than usual and expect enhanced security checks in the wake of the terror attacks in Manchester and London in the last fortnight, the main risk associated with the match is thought to be the capacity for known England hooligans - whose passports may have been with-held by the authorities - to travel north freely for the match. Police Scotland, who were also rebuffed in an earlier request to change the date of the match entirely, would clearly have preferred alternative scheduling.
"They [the police] expressed concern about the fixture taking place on a Saturday afternoon and taking place at 5pm," said Regan, speaking after the SFA's Annual General Meeting yesterday. "They shared those concerns with us and asked us to make representations to Fifa, believing it was a Fifa match, but the match is under Uefa's jurisdiction so we made representations to Uefa, and their view, like ours, was that this match had been in the calendar since 2015, it is still going to take place on a Saturday, and to shift the kick off time in our opinion wouldn't have made a material impact. It has been sold as part of a centralised rights deal as one of three kick off slots in what Uefa call their week of football. Clearly the police's preference would have been to move the kick off. But they have agreed to police the fixture and provide the necessary security support to us.
“Certainly it’s the most heightened or up-weighted security operation I’ve been involved in during my time in Scotland," added Regan. "It is a big game, and it is obviously concerning in light of recent events but we believe that in partnership with the police and security advisors to the Scottish FA we have done everything we possibly can ahead of the game.
"When you see what has happened in Manchester and London it makes you realise what we are all facing in terms of mitigating risk of anything happening in our own stadia. We are not dealing with large scale terrorist attacks for example, we are dealing with small, isolated cases involving in the most recent case knives and direct attacks on members of the public. You cannot pre-empt that. You have to make sure your security plan and measures you put in place are as robust as they possibly can be. That is why in the last few weeks we have heightened the security ... and we will see police with firearms in place. Not necessarily because of any intelligence but because we want to give the public reassurance we have taken this seriously and there are police there to protect in the event of any major incident."
As for the football, the chief executive nimbly sidestepped any questions about manager Gordon Strachan's future and said that qualification for Russia would be up for grabs again in the event of what would be a historic Scotland win on Saturday. “Gordon is our manager and he is the one leading us in to the big match against England," he said. "It would be inappropriate to be talking about the manager’s future a few days before a major football match. What’s important is getting three points for Scotland and that’s what we are focusing on. It’s a must not lose match.”
Currently overseeing the association's attempts to implement Project Brave, a radical plan which envisages a drastic cut in Scotland's academy numbers by the summer of 2018, Regan said negotiations were still taking place about finding a middle ground for those clubs which don't reach elite status. "We are never going to please everyone, but we are going to need to come up with an alternative plan for those clubs who don't feel they are going to get elite status," he said. "We need to put something in place that they are happy with."
