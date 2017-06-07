RUTH Davidson is facing a legal challenge over a ‘stitch-up’ about who becomes the next Scottish Conservative MEP if the current one moves to Westminster.

The Scottish Tory leader has been accused of going against members’ wishes by trying to block the agreed replacement in order to install her own preferred candidate in Brussels.

It is understood lawyers have now become involved in the growing controversy.

The row comes just 48 hours before the Tories hope to take their biggest haul of seats north of the border in a quarter century.

The current Tory MEP for Scotland, Dr Ian Duncan, is standing in the party’s top target seat of Perth & North Perthshire against SNP veteran Pete Wishart.

If Dr Duncan wins, he will have to resign from the European Parliament, and would ordinarily be replaced by the second choice on his party’s 2014 election list, Belinda Don.

However the Scottish Tory leadership wants to block Ms Don, who opposed Ruth Davidson becoming party leader in 2011, and is trying to install businessman Iain McGill instead.

It has led to claims of a stitch-up by Ms Davidson and her allies.

An email circulating among grassroots Tories accuses the leadership of an anti-democratic “breach of trust”, given Ms Don’s ranking was determined by a vote of party members and voted on by the public.

Mr McGill was ranked fifth, but the third and four choices are no longer in contention.

It has now emerged that Ms Don has engaged lawyers to research EU and electoral law in anticipation of a legal challenge to prevent her being carved out the process.

Scottish Conservative HQ have been informed of the development.

When the Herald revealed the row on Monday, the party said: “At the moment there is no vacancy [In Brussels]. The situation around a vacancy will be considered should that arise.”

However it also understood Tory HQ recently wrote to Ms Don to inform her that she definitely would not replace Mr Duncan in Brussels if he won the Perthshire seat.

It said she would be refused certification as the MEP’s replacement, meaning the returning officer for the election could not approve her posting to Brussels - no explanation was given.

It is understood the party then sent Ms Don another letter claiming no final decision had been made, but by then the leadership’s intention was transparent.

Supporters of Ms Don are now urging members to complain to party HQ about the affair.

Ms Don, 58, worked 12 years as the assistant to previous Tory MEP, Struan Stevenson.

Mr McGill, 38, is a former postman who now runs an employment agency.

He is also the Westminster candidate in Edinburgh North & Leith and could become an MSP through the Holyrood list system if Tory MSP Miles Briggs wins in Edinburgh South West on Thursday and has to switch to Westminster.

The SNP say the Tories are fighting “like ferrets in a sack” before the votes are even counted.

Mr Wishart, who is defending a 9641-vote majority, said: “It’s extraordinary the Tories are tearing lumps out of each rather than doing serious campaigning in Perth & North Perthshire.

“It’s unbelievable the lengths they will go to to secure a post that isn’t even available.”

The Scottish Conservatives declined to add to their original statement.

The Scottish Labour leader was yesterday forced to insist her party’s manifesto "supports the Barnett formula" after Labour’s Welsh First Minister said Labour would scrap it.

Kezia Dugdale said the manifesto included an extra £3bn for Scots from the formula, which ensures above-average public spending in Scotland.

It followed Carwyn Jones telling BBC Wales on Monday that the 38-year-old formula, which was intended as a stop-gap measure, would be replaced by a new one based on need.

Ms Dugdale has previously warned ending the formula would cost Scotland £4bn a year.

Urged by the Tories and SNP to come clean on Labour’s plans, she said: "The UK Labour Party manifesto is very clear - it supports the Barnett formula. I spoke to Carwyn Jones this morning and we're both focused on fighting for a fair deal for Scotland and Wales.

"The Tories want to strip back investment and the SNP wants to break up the UK, which would mean the end of the Barnett Formula."

However the UK Labour manifesto does not mention the Barnett formula, and under the section on Wales says: "We need long-term reform of how the UK allocates public expenditure to ensure that it reflects the needs of different parts of our country and that no nation or region of the UK is unfairly disadvantaged."

The Tories put pressure on the SNP in the North East over Brexit, as all 59 Tory candidates confirmed they had signed a pledge never to back the Common Fisheries Policy (CFP).

The SNP has said it wants to scrap or abolish the CFP, but also wants Scotland to return to the EU after Brexit as an independent nation, which would require rejoining the CFP.

Only two SNP MPs, Eilidh Whiteford in Banff & Buchan and Mike Weir in Angus, have signed the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation pledge never to support any policy leading to the CFP.

Tory Banff & Buchan candidate David Duguid saying the SNP was “trying to face both ways” on the issue, and the election had exposed its “chaotic and confused position”.

The SNP say the Tories are ready to sell-out the Scottish fleet in the forthcoming Brexit talks.

Scottish LibDem leader Willie Rennie will today urge voters in marginal seats to tell the SNP "another independence referendum is the last thing we need."