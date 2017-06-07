PATIENTS are missing out on the care they need, it has been claimed, as nursing vacancies hit a record high with hundreds of positions lying vacant for months.

Trade unions warned of rising stress and staff faced with “unsafe” demands with nearly one in 20 nursing or midwife posts in Scotland unfilled. The number of posts empty for three months or more rose by 51 per cent between March 2016 and March this year to 670.

Norman Provan, associate director of RCN Scotland, which represents nurses, said the situation was partly due to health boards choosing to leave some posts vacant for months “to balance the books”.

He added that the NHS is also reaping the fallout from cuts to nurse training numbers at the height of the recession.

Mr Provan said: “We are not turning out enough nurses to fill the vacancies we have, and the supply of nurses from other places such as the European Union is beginning to dry up because people are uncertain about their future following Brexit.

“Nursing morale is low, and teams are struggling to recruit and retain the staff they need.

“The one per cent cap on nursing pay is adding to the anger of nurses who are working under enormous pressure, constantly being asked to do more with less.

“The bottom line is if there aren’t the nurses, patients won’t receive the care they need.”

Mr Provan added a colleague has warned management at one Scottish hospital that staffing was unsafe after turning up for a weekend shift to discover he was the only nurse on duty on a ward, which included patients requiring palliative care, and that he was also expected to administer IV medication to patients in a neighbouring ward because the nurse there was not qualified to do so.

Mr Provan said: “The question I’m left wondering is, how many times are people coming in and taking risks that mean they feel the patient care they’re giving isn’t good enough.”

Latest ISD Scotland figures show that spending on agency and bank nurses and midwives also hit a record £166.6 million in 2016/17.

It comes despite the actual numbers of nurses and midwives employed by NHS Scotland reaching a new peak of almost 59,800.

However, vacancies are increasing simultaneously because recruitment is unable to keep pace with the number of posts needing filled as the ageing population drives up demand for the health service.

Matt McLaughlin, regional organiser at the Unison union, said: “Members across our NHS will struggle to believe that staffing levels are at an all-time high, time and time again they tell us that the daily reality of working in the NHS is one of short staff, reliance on temporary bank staff and increasing stress and anxiety amongst the workforce.”

Health Secretary Shona Robison said: “There are now over 12,300 more staff working in our NHS, with nearly 1,000 of these recruited in the last year. These extra staff will ensure people all across Scotland get the high-quality NHS services that they rightly expect.”

With demand on our NHS rising we’re committed to both record investment in our health service and ensuring the necessary reforms to deliver the right staff, with the right skills, in the right place.”