A monstrous man who befriended a family and made six sisters his wives during years of child-sex abuse has been found guilty.

Lee Kaplan, 51, was yesterdayconvicted on all 17 child sexual-assault charges against him.

Kaplan was found in a Philadelphia suburb living with 12 girls, one of whom was apparently a "gift" from her financially strapped parents.

A neighbour tipped off police that Kaplan was living with girls ranging from age 6 months to 18 years.

The 18-year-old told police she and Kaplan were the parents of a 3-year-old and the 6-month old.

Details emerged during the trial that Kaplan had met the childrens' father Daniel Stoltzfus in 2002 and preyed on his financial situation.

The family wanted to leave the amish faith but couldn't due to poor finances and Kaplan offered to step in.

Each sister testified in court, and details emerged that the childrens' parents promised Kaplan one of their daughters in marriage when she was just 7.

However by 2016, Stoltzfus had handed over all his children and his own wife Savilla Stoltzfus to Kaplan.

At the time of their discovery the teen's father, Daniel Stoltzfus, 43, told investigators he and his wife Savilla, 42, "gifted" their daughter to Kaplan about four years ago after researching the legality on the Internet.

The couple told police they were broke and poised to lose their farm in rural Lancaster County when Kaplan "saved them from financial ruin."

Kaplan began to sexually abuse the children at ages 7 to 8 in the Stoltzfus family home.

At the time of their discovery Robert Hoopes, Lower Southampton's director of public safety, said: ""They were living in the basement, they were hiding in the chicken coop."

Taking to the stand, the girls said they all loved Kaplan and the llife he gave them - one that included musical instruments and education, but no toothbrushes, soap, or beds, reports the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Kaplan is facing jail for life as many of the 17 counts carry a maximum sentence of 20 to 40 years.