A RESTAURANT manager caught drink-driving claimed he was put over the limit by testing the drinks of complaining customers.

Marius Pascalau, 35, said he had sipped a number of drinks at work after diners had raised issues about them and he wanted to check them. He said the quality control testing, along with the single beer he had drunk, had been enough to tip him over the legal drink drivelimit.

A sheriff showed sympathy with Pascalau by offering to discount his driving ban by one quarter if he agreed to complete a driver rehabilitation course.

Loading article content