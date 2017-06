Ed Sheeran stuffed 55 Maltesers in his mouth in between belting out his hits during his Carpool Karaoke ride with James Corden.

The chart-topping star took his guitar along as he joined the chat show host for a spin round the streets of Los Angeles for a special pre-recorded segment in Corden’s The Late Late Show, which is being filmed in London this week.

The duo sang Ed’s hits Shape Of You, Sing, Thinking Out Loud and Castle On The Hill, as well as Justin Bieber’s Love Yourself, which was penned by Sheeran, as well as One Direction’s What Makes You Beautiful.

