A driver has died after a tree hit his car amid high winds and heavy rain across Scotland.

The 42-year-old man was the second to be killed in the UK on Tuesday after a tree fell on his car on the A85 in Gilmerton, Perth and Kinross, on Tuesday night.

A 48-year-old man died in Hampshire on Tuesday morning in similar conditions.

It came as flooding also hit the north-east of Scotland amid unseasonable weather, with homes in Portsoy, Aberdeenshire, being evacuated because of rising water levels.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it was involved in incidents in Portsoy and Banff as well as Halkirk in the Highlands.

A spokesman said: "Firefighters have assisted three people from homes affected by flooding following a night of heavy rain.

"At 8.02am on Wednesday, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to reports of flooding in the Portsoy area.

"A total of six homes have been affected in Soy Avenue and crews are working to divert and alleviate flood waters."

Schools have also been closed in Fordyce, Ordiquhill, Portsoy and Whitehills in Aberdeenshire and Dallas, Mosstowie, Rothiemay and Crossroads primary schools in Moray.

Others have seen school bus services affected or have staffing issues because teachers are unable to get to work.

Moray Council said it had delivered sandbags to areas to combat localised flooding.

Weather is expected to be drier throughout Wednesday before another area of low pressure brings more rain.

Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said: "Cloud and rain will push quickly into Wales, Northern Ireland and south-west England, and then after midnight will cover much of England, Wales and southern Scotland.

"Thursday will start with further pulses of rain pushing through western parts of Britain, in particular with the main wet weather affecting northern England, southern Scotland and Northern Ireland.

"The far north of Scotland should get away with a fine day after the recent rainfall but temperatures will be a little bit cooler."

Rail services were also affected by flooding between Aberdeen and Inverness.

A ScotRail Alliance spokesman said: "We are doing all we can to keep customers moving.

"Anyone delayed by more than 30 minutes should keep hold of their tickets and claim compensation from scotrail.co.uk."