WITH summer well underway and the promise of sunshine, albeit perhaps fleeting, there has never been a better time to plan family adventures.

Edinburgh, East Lothian and North Berwick provide the ideal backdrop for the ultimate day out with friends and loved ones.

From the capital’s historical charm to outdoor pursuits in North Berwick there’s something for visitors of all ages to enjoy.

In East Lothian music fans are in for a treat this month as one day festival Haddstock brings a musical extravaganza to Haddington.

A celebration of musicians from across the local area and beyond, the grassroots festival, funded by Visit East Lothian and Haddington and Lammemuir Area Partnership. Sponsored by NB Gin, will see cafes, bars and venues across the area play host to talented artists throughout the day.

Fifty acts will take to the stage across 10 venues at the day-long event, with local youth bands joining better known names such as The Banjo Lounge 4 and Aberfeldy.

Most events are free, with guests invited to donate money in a hat to donate to a band they enjoy, however, some events are ticked. Find out more at www.facebook.com/haddstock

However, there’s plenty more on offer for visitors to make the most of this summer. Here we bring you a guide to hidden gems across Edinburgh, East Lothian and North Berwick.

Archerfield House

Set within a 550 acre private estate just 40 minutes from Edinburgh, Archerfield boasts an enviable choice of luxury accommodation.

The unique and peaceful grounds are home to the luxurious Fletcher’s Cottage Spa which is one of a kind in Scotland and the superb Archerﬁeld Performance Centre, Europe’s Finest Golf Coaching and Fitting Centre.

The estate also boasts two championship golf courses and Waterfront Events Space offering stunning views across the Firth of Forth. Archerfield is truly a hidden gem on the East Lothian coastline.

Two favourite spots on the estate include the Spa and Performance Centre. Archerfield’s Spa, Fletcher’s Cottage offers a luxurious but cosy experience like no other in Scotland, with every element expressing a responsible, ethical approach to health and well-being.

For those less inclined to enjoy a relaxing day in the Spa, pay a visit to the Archerfield Performance Centre, regarded by many as Europe’s Finest Golf Coaching and Fitting Centre this facility is perfect for all, from beginners to aspiring professionals.

Visit archerfieldhouse.com for more.

Scottish Storytelling Centre

Humans are hardwired to love stories; they’ve kept us spellbound since the dawn of civilisation.

Scotland’s stories have their own home in Edinburgh, dedicated to preserving them and highlighting the pleasure of storytelling in performance.

This bustling venue on the Royal Mile extends a warm welcome to all who venture inside the vibrant arts space. Year-round live storytelling, theatre, music and dance will thrill visitors young and old, while an ever-changing roster of workshops and exhibitions beg repeat visits. Plus you can Step Inside History with the medieval John Knox House, one of the oldest buildings on the Mile, to learn of Scotland’s Reformation.

The Centre also hosts two annual festivals; TradFest in the spring and the Scottish International Storytelling Festival in the autumn, as well as being a gem of a venue for quality Fringe Festival performances with a cracking 2017 line-up.

Visit www.scottishstorytellingcentre.co.uk or connect on Facebook and Twitter.

Edinburgh Festival of Cycling

It’s a milestone year for Edinburgh Festival of Cycling as the event celebrates 200 years since the first cycle ride and five years of the festival.

Celebrating cycling in all its forms, this year’s festival has a great line-up of events, including Cycling Weekly’s Dr Hutch (aka Michael Hutchinson) talking about his new book Re:Cyclists - 200 Years on Two Wheels and Lena Wånggren on The Freedom Machine and its role in female emancipation.

The Edinburgh Festival of Cycling, Britain's most diverse cycling festival, has been named as one of Europe's Top Ten cycling festivals by Active Traveller Magazine.

For Those Wanting Tales of Adventure: Rebecca Lowe will be sharing her journey through the Middle East, as a woman alone, and the reception she got. While Ed Shoote will give an illustrated talk about his rides across the roof of the world in Tibet, and other places to name just two events.

Families can make the most of the festival too with an exciting range of events and workshops for all ages and abilities. To see the full programme of events, visit www.edfoc.org.uk

Gisland Park

Gilsland Park – a family focussed holiday park in North Berwick, perfectly located to explore the coast and countryside of East Lothian.

The broad range of interests and attractions on your doorstep mean it is not only a super place to holiday as a family but also a great place to visit for those who enjoy outdoor pursuits as well as indulging in a little retail therapy, good food and drink as well as cycling, golf and water sports.

A family affair since the 1930s Gilsland Park will continue to be a family focussed holiday park where everyone enjoys good, old fashioned fun and quality time with those dear to us.

With the increasing trend for Staycations, Gilsland Park is currently expanding and investing its holiday accommodation and facilities throughout the summer. This includes new Glamping Cabins which will feature access to a five star toilet and shower block and fully functional camp kitchen with hobs and microwaves.

Guests can also make the most of two and three bedroom caravans as well as hot tub lodges.

Visit www.gilslandpark.co.uk/browse/c-holidays-2 to see a selection of accommodation available. Enter special offer code July20 and enjoy 20 per cent discount off all July breaks in the Family Studios and Glamping Cabins.

The Wheatsheaf at the Swinton

There’s no better feeling than enjoying great food with good company. The team at The Wheatsheaf at the Swinton appreciate this and so are delighted to offer a service that is second to none.

Nestled in the quaint village of Swinton, guests can expect to enjoy a true taste of the Scottish Borders at the respected hotel and restaurant.

Whether it’s for a special occasion or simply a chance to enjoy a meal with those who matter most, the award-winning restaurant at The Wheatsheaf is proud to provide the perfect backdrop.

Specialising in fish the culinary team bring creativity to the kitchen, taking the locally sourced produce to the next level to create truly awe-inspiring dishes. There is also a myriad of seasonal choices – from venison to duck – to enjoy.

Such is their dedication to creating unforgettable fare, the team has been recognised with a wealth of industry awards including a Certificate of Excellence from Trip Advisor.

For more, visit www.wheatsheaf-swinton.co.uk

Lockett Bros

Those with an interest in fine wines and specialist whiskies won’t want to miss a trip to Lockett Bros, located in the scenic coastal setting of North Berwick.

Stocking a varied selection of whiskies, wines, gins, quality beers and spirits, the staff are passionate about finding the best products for their customers. Using small producers dedicated to producing the best, the team are proud to pass on their enthusiasm for the drinks to customers.

Offering advice on anything from single cask malt whiskies to their Scottish gin range, exclusive wines to off the beaten track drinks, they love to educate those with a budding interest.

Find Lockett Bros at 133 High Street, North Berwick or call 01620 890 799.

For more check out www.lockettbros.co.uk

Time & Tide

Charming interiors that celebrate relaxed living spaces can be found in the coastal town of North Berwick. Since opening in 2009, furniture and home accessories store Time & Tide has continued to capture the essence of its seaside setting.

Two shops grace the high street, one of which offers relaxed interiors for easy living style, where customers can peruse the range of furniture, lighting, mirrors and home textiles. With products that are clean and versatile, they complement both traditional and contemporary spaces. The other store celebrates all things associated with the seaside, as customers can find a wide range of coastal themed interiors and gifts.

Stocking products that exude timeless appeal, both North Berwick Time & Tide stores offer elegant home essentials. Find the shop at 11 High Street, North Berwick or call 01620 894045.

Or, visit www.timeandtidestores.co.uk