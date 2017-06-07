Two sailors have been airlifted to hospital after being rescued by a lifeboat crew when their wooden sailing dinghy capsized in the Moray Firth.
The incident happened between Fortrose and Avoch in the Highlands at an area known locally as Skate Bank.
The dinghy started taking on water at 12.30pm on Wednesday, resulting in the vessel capsizing and the two occupants being thrown into the water.
Loading article content
RNLI Kessock lifeboat volunteers arrived at the scene followed by the UK Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 951 and the Inverness Coastguard team.
The casualties managed to get back into the dinghy but were suffering from hypothermia after being thrown into the water.
Volunteer helmsman Stan MacRae said: "The dinghy started taking on water because of the conditions. The two men found they couldn't bail it out fast enough, which led to the capsize.
"When we assessed their condition it was obvious they needed further medical attention and the best thing to do was to get them winched into the helicopter and away to hospital as fast as possible."
The sailors were transferred to UK Coastguard Rescue Helicopter and were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.