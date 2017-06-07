CELTIC has formally submitted their plans for a major hotel and retail development in the vicinity of its Glasgow stadium, with a green light expected for the scheme as early as mid-autumn.

The club has submitted its planning application to Glasgow City Council, including details it could generate up to 120 jobs in the city's east end.

The proposal is an 'application in principle', meaning a full proposal would require to be approved before the development would be 'shovel-ready'.

However, approval at this stage would render a future application likely to succeed.

The hotel would also help deliver much of the promised legacy of the Commonwealth Games and would be a major boost for the neighbouring Emirates Arena and Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome in attracting major events.

Documents submitted with the plans state: "With the continued football related activities around Celtic Park and other recreational activities associated with the Emirates Arena, there is now a clear requirement for ancillary facilities that can support and enhance the primary leisure and recreational uses. As a result, Celtic plc is now in a position to bring forward its proposals in more detail for approval in the context of a planning application."

The five-storey hotel would accommodate up to 200 rooms and give the nature of the London Road site, a museum and ticket office would feature on the first floor of the plan.

It states that designs for the hotel are at this stage only indicative and "will be influenced by the requirements of the football club and the hotel operator".

Given the history of the site, it would also require engineering investigations but the application adds that no major concerns have so far arisen.

The application adds: "There could also be additional jobs created as a result of the improved shop and ticketing facilities. At this time it is not possible to say precisely how many jobs will be created but given the scale of the development as proposed within the current application it could be in the order of 100 to 120 full or part time posts.

"The history of the football club and its worldwide support mean that Celtic Park regularly attracts visitors outwith match days with stadium tours, the club shop and ticket office. Provision of a club museum and improved shop/ticketing facilities as proposed will greatly enhance the visitor experience and will help to sustain jobs and economic activity throughout the year.

"Again, the provision of a hotel along with the club facilities will increase the attractiveness of the location as a tourist destination with spin off benefits to the entire area."

Recent claims by Celtic's chief executive that local politicians were reluctant to assist Celtic over fears of accusations of Old Firm bias have been dismissed by senior figures within the council.

Previous plans for a £44million hotel development on a site facing Celtic park were shelved in 2013.

There have been continuing concerns that the £100m-plus sports venues are at a disadvantage to similar schemes in London, Birmingham or Manchester due to their distance from the city centre, poor transport links and crucially the lack of hotel accommodation in their vicinity.