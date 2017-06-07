SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has said Theresa May must be regretting her "arrogant" decision to call a snap General Election believing she would "cruise to a landslide victory".

Addressing a rally in Edinburgh the day before voters go to the polls, Ms Sturgeon said voters in Scotland could hold the key to ensuring the Prime Minister loses her majority at Westminster and urged Liberal Democrat and Labour supporters to switch to her party and avoid "splitting the anti-Tory vote".

Ms Sturgeon said: "It seems like a long time ago, does it not, that Theresa May stood on the steps of Downing Street and called this unnecessary election.

"She arrogantly thought that all she had to do in this campaign was say 'strong and stable' over and over again, and that she would steamroller everyone aside, crush the opposition and cruise to a landslide victory.

"Well, I bet that she's regretting that now."

To cheers from supporters, she accused the Prime Minister of being "weak and evasive", and appealed to Labour and Liberal Democrat voters to band together against the Conservatives by turning to the SNP.

She said: "A vote tomorrow for Labour or the Liberal Democrats, parties who are third and fourth position in Scotland, risks doing one thing and one thing only - splitting the anti-Tory vote and allowing a Tory MP in the back door. Let us not take that risk tomorrow.

"To Labour supporters in particular, I offer this reassurance: if you lend the SNP your vote tomorrow to keep the Tories out, then you can be sure you will be electing SNP MPs who might not agree with him on everything, but agree with Jeremy Corbyn on more than Kezia Dugdale and Scottish Labour.

"If we do not want to wake up on Friday morning with a Tory government with a bigger majority able to do more damage in Scotland, then the only way to stop that happening is to vote SNP."

She said: "Scotland has the opportunity tomorrow to hold the Tories firmly in check. It is no longer inevitable that Theresa May emerges from this election with a bigger majority or with any majority at all.

"Scotland's voice could be decisive."

She added: "The right of this country to decide its own future depends on SNP MPs being elected tomorrow."