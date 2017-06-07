Voting in the General Election is the best way to honour the victims of the terrorist atrocities in Manchester and London, Jeremy Corbyn will say as he concludes a campaign he claims has "changed the face of British politics".

The Labour leader was preparing to end his General Election tour of Britain with a homecoming rally in Islington, north London with a declaration that his party was preparing for government.

Mr Corbyn, who critics had claimed was too left-wing to attract support, insisted that he had positioned Labour in the "new centre ground" and told voters they had the power to choose a country run in the interests of the majority "not the political and corporate elites".

Read more: Nicola Sturgeon stands by Kezia Dugdale independence referendum claims

Mr Corbyn, who has represented Islington North since 1983, chose the borough to end his marathon day of campaigning on the eve of the election.

He will say: "Tomorrow you have the power to say our country can be better than this. It can be run in the interests of the majority; not the political and corporate elites.

"People fought and died for our right to vote. In the course of this campaign people have lost their lives in Manchester and here in London - citizens of a free and democratic country.

"We can honour the victims of these atrocities tomorrow by voting. By showing democracy that will never be cowed by terror and that hope can triumph over fear.

"Labour's campaign has already changed the face of British politics. As we prepare for government, we have already changed the debate and given people hope. Hope that it doesn't have to be like this; that inequality can be tackled; that austerity can be ended; that you can stand up to the elites and the cynics.

Nicola Sturgeon: Kezia Dugdale told me Labour should stop opposing second independence referendum

"This is the new centre ground. The place where most people actually are. The policies the majority actually want, not what the establishment and its media mouthpieces insist they should want. This is the new mainstream, and we have staked it out and made it our own - together."

His final pitch came following a day which saw him:

:: Tell voters in Glasgow that his critics "underestimated us" and voters faced a clear choice between "another five years of a Tory government, underfunding of services all across the UK, including here in Scotland, or a Labour government that invests for all, all across Britain".

:: Tour four marginal Tory-held seats in England.

:: Challenged by supporter Tony Gobin who shouted "what about terrorists?"

In England, Mr Corbyn began a whistlestop tour of marginal seats in Weaver Vale, Cheshire - held by Graham Evans with a majority of 806 in 2015 - and said his Labour Party shared the vision of the post-war Attlee government which created the NHS.

At Phoenix Park in Runcorn, Mr Corbyn chided the Tories for thinking the election would be a "walk in the park" and urged voters to back Labour and choose "hope over fear".

His speech to a rally of around 1,000 people focused on Labour offering to spend more on health and education, including the creation of a National Care Service and abolishing university tuition fees.

As Mr Corbyn praised Labour's manifesto, Mr Gobin, shouted: "What about terrorists?"

The 54-year-old from Runcorn said he would vote Labour, as he always had, but wanted all party leaders to say more about how they would deal with terror after three attacks in Britain in three months.

Mr Gobin said he had not heard Mr Corbyn's pledge to recruit more police officers and give the security services more resources.

"I believe in him, I just want him to go all the way and try and stop it, for our kids and grandkids," he said.

"It's got to be answered, it's got to be spoken about, I want all of them to talk about it more."

Mr Gobin said Theresa May shared the blame for recent attacks having been home secretary for six years and presiding over cuts to police numbers.

"She was the home secretary, wasn't she, for six years, so she never sorted it out," he said.

On a final trip of the campaign to Wales, Mr Corbyn highlighted his down-to-earth approach to campaigning.

Speaking to hundreds of supporters who gathered on Colwyn Bay prom in the Clwyd West constituency, he said: "I don't have a private jet, I don't have a helicopter.

"I think some people go around in private jets, I can't imagine who it is."

In Watford, Mr Corbyn set Labour the ambitious target of winning the seat from Tory Richard Harrington, who had a 9,794 majority in 2015.

The Labour leader told a rally of around 1,000 on the high street: "I've just talked about the importance of winning Watford, you cannot overestimate it.

"The 1964 Labour government was elected and tipped over the line by Labour gaining Watford.

"A long time ago, let's do it all again.

"Let's do it all again and get the vote out tomorrow."

Mr Corbyn also suggested the Tories do not want to agree a Brexit deal with the EU, and instead would like to turn Britain into a Singapore-style low-tax, low-regulation economy.

"They approach the Brexit negotiations not with a spirit of trying to get an agreement, but the spirit of threatening the rest of Europe that they would turn this country into some kind of offshore tax haven for the very biggest business," he said.

"I'll tell you this - a Labour majority in Parliament elected tomorrow will do things very, very differently indeed."