THERE is so much to feast our eyes upon here. It is Jamaica Street in Glasgow, in October, 1962, when there was a one-day national rail strike called by the National Union of Railwayman, protesting at the thousands of rail workers losing their jobs because of cuts to services.
The photographer was sent out to record the traffic chaos in the streets, but it turned out there was very little, even though there were 200,000 people in Scotland who regularly took trains.
Our sister newspaper, the Evening Times, described it as a mystery that there seemed very little extra traffic. Commentators surmised that people left earlier to catch buses, most car drivers offered lifts to folk, and a lot of bicycles were seen on the roads.
As you can see many commuters are simply walking to work, crossing the Jamaica Bridge - at least that’s what most folk call it, although I’m told it was actually named Glasgow Bridge - en route from areas such as Gorbals which had more houses then.
Look at that sleek police car, a Ford Zephyr if I’m not mistaken. You would love to have a shot of that.
And the bus is advertising Sandeman Scotch Whisky, a blend from an Edinburgh company which I believe is no longer created. Old bottles are worth a few bob if you have one.
The old tram lines can also be seen, but the trams had stopped running just a month earlier, and the tracks would soon be ripped up or tarred over.
