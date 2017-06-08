THERE is so much to feast our eyes upon here. It is Jamaica Street in Glasgow, in October, 1962, when there was a one-day national rail strike called by the National Union of Railwayman, protesting at the thousands of rail workers losing their jobs because of cuts to services.

The photographer was sent out to record the traffic chaos in the streets, but it turned out there was very little, even though there were 200,000 people in Scotland who regularly took trains.

Our sister newspaper, the Evening Times, described it as a mystery that there seemed very little extra traffic. Commentators surmised that people left earlier to catch buses, most car drivers offered lifts to folk, and a lot of bicycles were seen on the roads.

