CYCLING safety campaigners held a minute's silence in Edinburgh to mark the death of a student who was killed last week.

Campaign group Pedal on Parliament held the "short, respectful protest" exactly a week after Zhi Min Soh, 24, an Edinburgh University medical student, was involved in the fatal accident.

Ms Soh came off her bike after her wheel was reportedly caught in a tram track before she was hit by a tour company minibus in Princes Street.

The student, from Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, was described by the university as "talented and thoughtful".

A Pedal on Parliament statement said: "We and every other cyclist we have spoken to personally and online are angry as well as saddened at this death.

"Edinburgh's tram tracks have been described as an accident waiting to happen from the moment they were unveiled."

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding last week's accident is ongoing.

Cyclist Megan McHaney said she had an accident close to the site of the student’s death – described as a blackspot by campaigners – and she had suffered a broken foot.

She said: “I have had two surgeries because of it. It was a really bad injury, I’m still recovering.”

An Edinburgh City Council spokesperson said earlier: “Cycle safety is of utmost importance to the council and to this end we have gone to every effort to raise awareness of the impact of the tram on all road users.

"Since before the launch over three years ago we have carried out extensive awareness-raising activity both online and on-street, in partnership with other organisations, much of which has focused specifically on cyclists.

“Like many other European cities Edinburgh now incorporates both cyclists and trams and, as in these cities, cyclists are advised to take care when travelling near the tram tracks.”