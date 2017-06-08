Fresh arrests have been made in the investigation into the London Bridge attack, including two men who were held in a swoop by armed officers.

Counter-terror police arrested the pair during an operation on a street in Ilford, east London, Scotland Yard said.

One of the men, aged 27, was held on suspicion of the preparation of terrorist acts, while a 33-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply controlled drugs. A third man, aged 29, was arrested on suspicion of the preparation of terrorist acts at an address in Ilford during the operations late on Wednesday night.

Police have made fresh arrests in Ilford (Georgina Stubbs/PA)

All three men have been taken into custody for questioning at a south London police station while detectives search the residential address and a business premises in Ilford. The arrests follow the detention on a 30-year-old man as detectives raided an address in Ilford in the early hours of Wednesday.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: “Detectives investigating the London Bridge terror attack have made three more arrests and carried out two more search warrants in east London late on Wednesday June 7.

“From around 10pm, officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, supported by firearms officers, arrested two men on a street in Ilford, a third was arrested after a warrant was carried out at a residential address in Ilford.”

The developments came as families of the London Bridge attackers expressed their disgust at the murderous rampage which left eight people dead on Saturday.

London Bridge attackers Youssef Zaghba, Rachid Redouane and Khuram Shazad Butt (PA)

Both the relatives of Khuram Butt and the ex-partner of Rachid Redouane distanced themselves from the extremists, saying the atrocity had left them shocked.

Their condemnation came as footage emerged online appearing to show the moment armed police gunned down the three knife-wielding terrorists. In the CCTV, the trio can be seen rushing at a passing pedestrian near Borough Market, raining down a series of blows while police cars approach.

The marksmen are charged as they train their guns on the attackers, with one knifeman, who appears to be Butt, swinging his weapon wildly towards an officer.

A volley of gunfire is unleashed and all three perpetrators are felled within seconds, the footage shows, eight minutes after the emergency services were called.

On Wednesday, 27-year-old Butt’s family said they were “shocked and appalled” by his actions.

In a statement, they wrote: “As a family we are shocked and appalled by the actions of Khuram and his associates. We strongly condemn these actions. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the victims and families at this time.”

As the fallout from the atrocity continued, all eight people killed in the massacre were identified, while a further 10 victims remain critical.

The ex-partner of 30-year-old Redouane spoke of her shock at discovering he had inflicted the outrage on the capital.

Charisse O’Leary said she has “shed many tears for the people caught up in this horrific incident”.