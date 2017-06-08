FOUR school teachers have denied claims they had been given warnings a wall was unsafe before it collapsed, killing a 12-year-old girl.

They were at Liberton High School, Edinburgh, when Keane Wallis-Bennet was crushed to death by a so-called “modesty wall” in a changing room on April 1, 2014.

The claim emerged at a fatal accident inquiry into her death.

Three girls had allegedly reported the modesty wall in the changing rooms of the old PE department at the school had been moving, the hearing was told.

Headteacher Stephen Kelly said the school had been allocated £280,000 by Edinburgh City Council for work to be carried out on toilets, flooring and painting and when all the contracts came in they had a surplus of £85,000.

“The whole school had to be decorated” he told the hearing at the city’s sheriff court.

“We asked pupils and teachers to prioritise what should be done and the modesty walls were at the bottom of the list.”

There had been no mention by anyone about problems with the walls. If there had been any reports of the walls moving, he said, action would have been taken.

Mr Kelly was asked by advocate Gavin Anderson, for Keane’s parents, who had taken the decision not to include the walls’ demolition.

He replied:: “It might have been me, I don’t recall”.

Mr Kelly denied he had ever been approached by a pupil and told of concerns about the walls.

Former PE teacher Ian Hutchison, told the inquiry there had been an ingress of water after copper was stolen off the roof, but there was no overwhelming reason to believe the walls were unsafe.

He denied a pupil told him that when she had been standing against the wall it had moved.

The 12-year-old had told police: “It sort of moved out away from me and there was a scraping and grinding noise. I got a fright and moved away.”

She said she had told Mr Hutchison and he had told her: “If it moves again, tell me.”

He denied this had happened. Two other girls said they had spoken to the gym teacher about the walls.

One schoolgirl said he replied: “It will be okay” and the other said she was told: “Oh no, it’s fine.”

Mr Hutchison denied any suggestion his forthcoming move to another school may have affected his attitude.

Two other PE staff, Mhairi Henderson and Connal Low, also denied any pupil had reported the wall moving. All of the staff said that they would have taken action had that happened.

The inquiry at Edinburgh Sheriff Court continues today.