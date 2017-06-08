A man has been arrested after LOCKING HIMSELF inside a works' van he allegedly broke into in Glasgow.

The 38-year-old had climbed inside the parked vehicle in Shettleston on Tuesday afternoon. He was discovered kicking the van's doors from the inside as he had managed to jam them shut.

The van's owner Michael Dolan said: "We were working in a client's house and my sister was delivering some materials and noticed him kicking the doors from inside to get out.

Loading article content

HeraldScotland:

"We ran outside and he had jammed the doors and couldn't get out."

He added: "We all just waited outside the van until the pollice arrived to take him away." 

A police spokeswoman said: "At around 3.30pm on Tuesday June 6, police were called to a report of an attempted theft from a van in Glenalmond Street, Shettleston.

"Officers attended and a 38-year-old man was arrested and detained in police custody in connection with the incident."