Voting SNP is the only way to ensure Scotland can be heard, the First Minister has said.

Nicola Sturgeon arrived at Broomhouse Community Hall around 9am this morning to cast her vote, along with husband Peter Murrell.

She urged the electorate to vote SNP and said: "It is the only way to ensure Scotland has a strong voice."

The First Minister said she was "feeling good" ahead of the general election results, having been up since 6am preparing for the day.

She also spoke to constituents visiting the polling station, and chatted with Glasgow East candidate David Linden, who was also at the venue on Baillieston Road.

Mr Linden, who previously worked as a parliamentary assistant to Glasgow MP Alison Thewliss is hoping to represent the area following Natalie McGarry's announcement that she will not be standing as a candidate in this year's snap election.

He said: "I want to make sure the SNP sends back as many MPs as possible to Westminster.

"Now, more than ever, it is so important that Scotland has a strong voice at Westminster and as an MP for Glasgow East that is exactly what I'll be."

Two police officers arrived around 8.45am and stood guard inside the polling station, while the First Minister's private security guards monitored the front of the building.

James Crone had come to vote before work with his son.

The 37-year-old joiner said: " I'm voting for Labour. I didnMt last time but I do like Jeremy Corbyn and what he stands for.

"To be honest, anything is better than Theresa May. She has to go.

"I like the SNP too but think it makes more sense to vote for a party that is across the whole UK."

Helen Brown, 76, was also visiting the polling station this morning.

She said: "I want to vote SNP as I think they have done a lot for Scotland, and nobody else is speaking up for us.

"I voted the same last time too and the fellow who is their candidate here seems like he would do a good job."