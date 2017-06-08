The success of British artists such as Coldplay and Adele helped deliver a record year for music licensing in 2016.
Some £212.1 million was collected across last year from the licensing of recorded music, according to PPL – the UK music industry’s collective management organisation for tens of thousands of performers and record companies.
Chris Martin-fronted Coldplay were crowned 2016′s most-played act in a top 10 dominated by British acts including Adele, Olly Murs and Little Mix.
Two of the band’s tracks were also in the top 10 most-played songs list, according to PPL, which tracks the popularity of songs being played on radio and TV as well as in pubs, clubs, bars and shops across the UK.
Top of the list was Justin Timberlake’s Can’t Stop The Feeling!, ahead of the likes of Calvin Harris and Justin Bieber.
PPL saw growth in public performance and dubbing, broadcast, and most significantly in international licensing, where £48.3 million was collected in 2016 compared with £36.7 million in 2015.
In total, 83,102 performers and 9,589 recording rights holders received a PPL payment in 2016 – an increase of 30% on 2015.
The USA, France, Germany, Belgium and Netherlands all made big payments to licence British music.
Broadcast revenue, from the licensing of recorded music on TV and radio, grew by 2% to £77.4 million, while revenue from public performance and dubbing also increased by 2% to £86.4 million.
:: The PPL 2016 Most-Played Artist Chart
1. Coldplay
2. Adele
3. Olly Murs
4. Little Mix
5. Justin Timberlake
:: The PPL 2016 Most-Played Track Chart
1. Cant Stop The Feeling! – Justin Timberlake
2. Lush Life – Zara Larsson
3. Cake By The Ocean – DNCE
4. This Is What You Came For – Calvin Harris feat Rihanna
5. 7 Years – Lukas Graham
