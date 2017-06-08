Appalling footage has emerged of the moment an aggressive and unruly American flight passenger got himself so riled up at an airport that he reduced a Ryanair worker to tears after relentlessly taunting her.

The incident reportedly took place at Brussels Airport and began when the man was told he would need to pay €50 to get onto a flight he had already booked himself onto - because he failed to print out his boarding pass.

Taking out his phone and recording his seven-minute-long rant - in which he even challenged another passenger, calling him fat - he repeatedly barks orders at the woman, Sabrina.

