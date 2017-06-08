Appalling footage has emerged of the moment an aggressive and unruly American flight passenger got himself so riled up at an airport that he reduced a Ryanair worker to tears after relentlessly taunting her.
The incident reportedly took place at Brussels Airport and began when the man was told he would need to pay €50 to get onto a flight he had already booked himself onto - because he failed to print out his boarding pass.
Taking out his phone and recording his seven-minute-long rant - in which he even challenged another passenger, calling him fat - he repeatedly barks orders at the woman, Sabrina.
Loading article content
The man even tells the male passenger defending Sabrina: “Lose some weight - get on the treadmill. You out-of-shape, doughnut-eating, bald piece of c**p.”
When it finally becomes too much for the woman - who then breaks down into tears - the obnoxious passenger shouts: “Now you’re having an emotional breakdown?”
Uploaded just five days ago, the video has already been widely shared online, having been viewed close to 100,000 times as people from across the globe hit out at the man for behaving in such a way.
Ryanair has since issued a short statement, and said: “Our handling agent at Brussels Airport, Aviapartner, is looking into this matter.
“We will not tolerate unruly or disruptive behaviour at any time.”
The complete clip can be viewed here.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?