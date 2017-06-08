PLANS for 200 new homes in one of Scotland's most well-heeled and picturesque villages have been given the green light by East Lothian Council.

Two developments in the village of Gullane have been approved as the preferred development sites as part of East Lothian Council’s Local Development Plan (LDP).

The two sites — Fenton Gait, situated on farming land on the eastern edge of the town and Saltcoats Field, on the south-eastern edge of Gullane — will feature 48 and 150 new homes respectively.

