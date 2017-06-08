Former FBI director James Comey has accused the Trump administration of defaming him and the FBI in the aftermath of his abrupt firing by US President Donald Trump.

"Those were lies, plain and simple," Mr Comey said of the administration's claims that the FBI was poorly led and in disarray under his leadership, and that agents had lost confidence in him.

"The administration chose to defame me and more importantly the FBI," he said, testifying under oath in a Senate hearing watched worldwide.

He also said he was "confused and increasingly concerned" by Mr Trump's shifting explanations for firing him, including the president's remark that he had had Russia on his mind in dismissing Mr Comey four years into a 10-year term.

"He had repeatedly told me I was doing a great job and he hoped I would stay," Mr Comey said.

"So it confused me when I saw on television the president told me that he actually fired me because of the Russia investigation."

Mr Comey told senators why he had decided he must document every meeting he had with Mr Trump with a written record.

"I was honestly concerned that he might lie about the nature of our meeting, so I thought it really important to document," Mr Comey said.

"I knew there might come a day when I might need a record of what happened not only to defend myself but to protect the FBI."

Mr Comey made his comments as the packed hearing got under way, bringing Washington and parts of the country to a halt as all eyes were glued on the hearing room.

He immediately went into the heart of the fraught political controversy around his firing as he elaborated on written testimony delivered on Wednesday.

In that testimony he had already disclosed that Mr Trump demanded his "loyalty" and directly pushed him to "lift the cloud" of investigation by declaring publicly the president was not the target of the probe into his campaign's Russia ties.

Mr Comey also testified in his written testimony that Mr Trump, in a strange private encounter near the grandfather clock in the Oval Office, pushed him to end his investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Mr Trump was expected to dispute Mr Comey's claims that he demanded loyalty and asked the FBI director to drop an investigation into Mr Flynn, according to a person close to the president's legal team.

The Republican National Committee worked aggressively to discredit Mr Comey ahead of the hearing and as it unfolded.

Mr Comey listened, hands clasped on his lap, as committee chairman Richard Burr delivered his opening statement.

"Today," Mr Burr told Mr Comey, "is your opportunity to set the record straight."

Mr Burr is leading the committee's investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election and ties with Mr Trump's own campaign team.

"We will establish the facts separate from rampant speculation and lay them out for the American people to make their own judgment," Mr Burr said.

"Only then will we be able to move forward and put this issue to rest."

Mr Comey said he thought during a January dinner with Mr Trump that the president was "looking to get something" in exchange for allowing him to stay on as FBI director.

He was describing his views that the president was trying to create a type of "patronage relationship" at the start of the Trump administration.

The ousted FBI head testified that the president told him before the dinner he hoped he would stay as director.

Mr Comey said law enforcement leaders are not "supposed to be peeking out to see whether your patron is pleased or not with what you're doing".

Mr Comey said he took "as a direction" Mr Trump's remark that he hoped Mr Comey would drop an investigation into Mr Flynn.

Republican Senator James Risch asked if Mr Comey was aware of anyone being charged with obstruction of justice because they expressed hope for a certain outcome.

Mr Comey said he was not.

But he added: "I took it as a direction," and noted that the remark came during a one-on-one meeting with the president of the United States.