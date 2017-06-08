A cameraman and a photographer so enthralled at the sight of Tim Farron all but came to blows as they fought to catch a glimpse of the Lib Dem leader.

Mr Farron was at a polling station at Stonecross Manor Hotel in Kendal, Cumbria, where he cast his vote in the General Election this morning.

But as the media gathered outside in the pouring rain to film and snap the politician, two men saw red as they each tried to gain a prime spot to witness Mr Farron leaving the venue.

After much pushing, shoving, and grabbing, the TV cameraman is the only one still on his feet as the photographer hits the ground.

A confused woman behind the camera that caught the jaw-dropping fight can be heard saying: “Oh, man just nearly tripped up.

“Oh, he’s done it again  - what’s going on?”

Once realisation sets in, she continues: “Oh, god, they’re having a proper scrap.”

When the photographer falls, she lets out a huge gasp.

The video has left many wondering online whether it was, in fact, Tim Farron in the building.