A cameraman and a photographer so enthralled at the sight of Tim Farron all but came to blows as they fought to catch a glimpse of the Lib Dem leader.
Mr Farron was at a polling station at Stonecross Manor Hotel in Kendal, Cumbria, where he cast his vote in the General Election this morning.
But as the media gathered outside in the pouring rain to film and snap the politician, two men saw red as they each tried to gain a prime spot to witness Mr Farron leaving the venue.
Loading article content
After much pushing, shoving, and grabbing, the TV cameraman is the only one still on his feet as the photographer hits the ground.
A confused woman behind the camera that caught the jaw-dropping fight can be heard saying: “Oh, man just nearly tripped up.
“Oh, he’s done it again - what’s going on?”
Once realisation sets in, she continues: “Oh, god, they’re having a proper scrap.”
When the photographer falls, she lets out a huge gasp.
The video has left many wondering online whether it was, in fact, Tim Farron in the building.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?