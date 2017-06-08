A motorcyclist is in a critical condition in hospital after he struck a wall while out riding with friends.

The 30-year-old man was riding his bike on Wednesday evening when it went out of control and smashed into a wall on the B743 near to Dungavel, South Lanarkshire.

He was taken by air ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where he is being treated for a serious head injury.

Constable Dougie Bryson said: "At the time of the crash, two of the injured man's friends were travelling on the same road on their bikes.

"I would urge anyone who witnessed the crash take place, or who was driving on that road around the time of the crash, to contact officers."

The crash, on the Strathaven to Muirkirk Road, happened at around 7.25pm.