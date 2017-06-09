SCOTLAND'S film and TV industry is "at the dawn of a golden age" with the arrival of a new BBC Scotland channel fuelling creativity, a leading Scottish producer has said.

John Archer, of Glasgow-based Hopscotch Films, and a former chief executive of Scottish Screen, believes that prospects for the future of the film and TV industry look "better than ever".

He told the Innovatefilm conference, part of the Xpo North creative industries festival in Inverness, that the launch of a new BBC Scotland channel and the possibility of improved funding from Creative Scotland could improve the industry north of the border.

He said that it is a "crucial moment" for the screen industries in Scotland after "years of under funding".

Mr Archer will add: "Behind us are years of under funding – film and TV in Scotland have been shamefully underdeveloped, with a chronic lack of investment.

"We are still striving to achieve the vision that was imagined when I was the first Chief Executive of Scottish Screen, 21 years ago - of culture and industry working together to grow indigenous production and to serve incoming films."

However he said that the advent of a new BBC Scotland channel will "super charge the Scottish production sector" by offering a "greater choice for the audience, seeing more of their own lives reflected back to them in comedy, factual and drama."

Mr Archer added that its budget, including £19m in new money, will mean a "huge increase in the production pot for Scotland. And it is a tremendous opportunity.

"After all, if it is the success it deserves to be, then the investment will surely go up. But it will take time, and will be under much scrutiny. – there will be many from elsewhere in the BBC willing it to fail, as they have budgets reduced in order to fund it."

He added that with a further £20m spend on BBC network production in Scotland, the total will be a "shot in the arm our production businesses have long needed."

Creative Scotland is also considering raising its budget for films in Scotland.

According to the latest figures from Creative Scotland, production spend in Scotland is at an record high of over £50 million, and is set to increase with the likes of T2 Trainspotting and Avengers: Infinity War being shot in Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Lindsay McGee, a producer at Braw Films, was also be at the event, while Mark Stothert of Cape Wrath Films discussed his recent experiences of shooting Edie with Sheila Hancock and Kevin Guthrie.

The movie will have its world premiere at the Edinburgh International Film Festival later this month.

Mr Archer said: “Innovatefilm comes at a crucial moment for the screen industries in Scotland.

"We’ve had a lot of soul searching and there is some agreement on the way forward. If filmmakers, government agencies and broadcasters can work together and get it right, we are at the dawn of a golden age.”

Fiona MacKinnon, business development manager for VisitScotland Business Events, said: "Film and the creative industries are a crucial sector in marketing Scotland both at home and around the world.

"By their very nature they have a unique ability to inspire and showcase our rugged and beautiful landscapes as well as our thriving cities."

"The Innovatefilm event provides an opportunity for local experts and industry champions to network for future collaboration, to help bring the best business events to Scotland and boost its profile on the world stage."

Amanda Millen, director of XpoNorth, a former BBC drama producer, said: “The backdrop of Highlands and Islands has played a starring role in many high-profile films in recent years and there’s a wealth of behind-the-scenes talent helping to make that happen.

“The speakers on VisitScotland’s INNOVATEFILM panel have all been involved in the growth of this sector and understand the challenges and possibilities which face filmmakers. The event promises to be a fascinating session."