NO wonder the woman on the right is turning round to check out the two men who are walking past - this was London in 1939, and the two gentlemen in the middle were amongst the most famous people in the country.

They are of course the unmistakable figure of Winston Churchill, and the less famous now, Anthony Eden.

You just don’t see as many men with a handkerchief in their top pocket these days. And a style expert tells me that Eden favoured a Homburg hat which was more rigid than a trilby.

Loading article content