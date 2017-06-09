THE General Election is over, which means the referendum campaign resumes today.

By campaign, I mean the SNP’s uphill battle to swing public opinion behind a new vote, and in so doing make the new UK government grant Holyrood the powers to hold it.

On the face of it, the First Minister does not have many cards to play. Most voters do not want a referendum, and have expressed that view in the election.

In 2015, the SNP recorded its best result by running on a manifesto that explicitly said independence was not a factor.

“We believe in independence but that is not what this election is about,” it said.

In this election, independence returned, with the SNP manifesto saying a win for the party would complete “a triple lock” and enhance a “cast-iron mandate” to put the question again.

Last time, the SNP won exactly half the vote.

This time, the three Unionist parties, all aggressively anti-independence, have most of the vote.

The No side has outpolled the Yes side, and you be sure it won’t stop crowing about it.

Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson said Scotland actually passed “Peak Nat” at last year’s Holyrood election, when the SNP lost its overall majority.

She may be right.

But even if Peak Nat is behind us, it doesn’t mean the trough is round the corner.

If the SNP, now in its 11th year of government after all, has started on the inevitable down slope, the gradient is more likely to be gentle than a sheer drop.

It takes time to amass the level of electoral support the party commands, and time for such a level to decay.

So Ms Sturgeon is not out for the count yet, and nor is her second referendum. Before the election, the First Minister said she would set out her plan for securing a ballot despite Theresa May’s “now is not the time” refusal.

We’re still waiting.

The fact Ms Sturgeon has fallen back on tough-guy soundbites about iron and locks suggests the ideas cupboard is bare.

The bottom line, whether people like it or not, is that the constitution is reserved, Westminster is sovereign, and there’s nothing Ms Sturgeon can do to crowbar a referendum out of a UK Government if it’s of a mind to refuse. The trick, therefore, is to change the Government’s mind by showing Scotland has changed its.

One of the best strategies for politicians is often to do nothing – keep your options open and bide your time.

Ms Sturgeon closed off a lot of options when she called a referendum in March. She is committed.

If she backs away she’s finished, her credibility shot, the SNP’s answer to Gordon Brown, a bottler.

But she does have time on her side – at least for a while.

The election campaign has been a vivid reminder of how volatile and unpredictable politics has become.

The Tory landslide that looked inevitable was challenged by a Jeremy Corbyn comeback and Mrs May was exposed as one-dimensional dud.

It is likely to be her first and last election as Tory leader.

The four years between now and the next Holyrood election, when that cast-iron mandate turns to rust, therefore look a very long time indeed.

And what will dominate it?

The issue that sparked the election, and then was strangely lost in the weeds.

This is Ms Sturgeon’s opportunity.

Right now, Brexit is as abstract a prospect to most people as it was a year ago, perhaps more so now the bus-borne lies have disappeared.

But over the next 18 months, as the gory details emerge and the impact on people’s daily lives becomes clear, that will change.

The curiosity many feel about Brexit will end.

It will be real and divisive.

As it approaches, Ms Sturgeon will offer a referendum as an escape route.

She may well have more takers than she does now.

She may run out of time before the SNP’s record overwhelms her, or her approval rating sinks out of sight, but it is not a given.

The election may be over, but the referendum campaign still has a long way to run.