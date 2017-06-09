Theresa May has lost any mandate for her planned "extreme Brexit", Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron has warned.

His attack came as he urged the Prime Minister to resign or postpone EU exit talks, due to start with Brussels in less than a fortnight.

He admitted that his party had had a disappointing night as its avowedly pro-European message failed to chime with many voters.

The Lib Dem did increase their tally of Commons seats from nine to 14.

But the haul falls far short of the dozens of seats the the party thought it could take at the start of the campaign.

And there were high-profile losses including of the former leader and ex-Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg.

There was some good news for the party, however, with the return of former ministers Jo Swinson, Ed Davey and Vince Cable.

Mr Farron warned that the future of the UK was now “less certain than it was when Theresa May called this election a month and a half ago”.

He said: "One thing that is clear from the result of the election is that the mandate Theresa May sought for her extreme version of Brexit has been rejected by the British people.

"It is simply inconceivable that the Prime Minister can begin the Brexit negotiations in just two weeks’ time.

"She should consider her future – and then, for once, she should consider the future of our country.

"The negotiations should be put on hold until the government has reassessed its priorities and set them out to the British public.

"The British people have a right to expect that our Prime Minister will explain to them what it is that she seeks to achieve."

To cheers from Lib Dem supporters he said: "And as the negotiations play out and the reality of Brexit becomes clearer, I believe the case for giving the people the final say over the Brexit deal will only get stronger.

Make no mistake, the battle for Britain’s future started with this election, it did not end."

And in a highly personal attack he accused the Conservative leader of reaching out to “the right to form her own coalition of chaos”.

In a damning assessment he said that she had “put her party before her country. She has been found out. She should be ashamed.”

“If she has an ounce of self-respect she will resign.”