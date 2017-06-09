By Marco Biagi, served as Minister for Local Government and Community Empowerment and as SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central between 2011 and 2016

CENTRE-LEFT parties carried the cities and large towns; centre-right and liberal parties predominated in the wealthy suburbs and countryside.

In a typical European democracy, Scotland’s election result would seem normal. Scotland isn’t a typical democracy.

Likewise, in a typical election, winning almost three-fifths of parliamentary seats available would be a victory.

This wasn’t a typical election either.

Thirty-five MPs is a majority of Scotland’s 59, that much is indisputable. The SNP won more votes than any other party and more seats than all the other parties combined.

The seat tally would have inspired nationalists to jump for joy in 2015 – and would have been in line with what most of them in fact expected that year. But 2017 has fallen short of expectations as much as 2015 exceeded them.

The SNP clearly won the election in Scotland, but I do not envy any nationalist politician whose job is to claim that losing 21 seats is truly a victory. That stretches credulity: far better instead would be senior figures showing humility and a genuine desire to understand what happened.

Jeremy Corbyn’s message attracted many of the same sort of voters who backed the SNP at its anti-austerity height in 2014 and 2015. They are not nationalists-at-heart drawn to Corbyn any more than they are Corbynistas-at-heart who tactically back independence – they are people who connect with progressive values and found them articulated in these two campaigns. Neither side can take these voters for granted.

No one can take for granted a Scottish rejection of centre-right politics either. Scotland’s Conservatives won the sorts of places where conservatives usually do. Opposition to a second independence referendum has been the bell letting them know it is safe to come out. And many voters – despite the genuine the SNP attempts at compromise – have become convinced that the SNP’s aim was always going to be another referendum from Brexit: an unhelpful perception to say the least.

There will be no such vote as long as the UK Government is determined to block it, and on that issue – if on no other – Theresa May has been both strong and stable. The SNP, if they continue to push for a second independence referendum, run the risk of emulating the revolutionary students in Les Misérables who took to the barricades, expecting the people of Paris to rise up alongside them. To spoil the ending, the people sleep in their beds. And it doesn’t end well for the students.