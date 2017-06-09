David McCann, Political commentator from Northern Ireland

MANY people within the UK unfamiliar with the DUP would likely be shocked were they to Google the party and comes across the views held by many of its members.

But there is an obvious line of reassurance; they are very pragmatic when it comes to negotiations. They may be ideological but they are also realistic on what they want and what they can give and get. It may be issues around further investment for Northern Ireland, a bigger, more enhanced role in Brexit talks, issues around dealing with the legacy of the North’s past or the Military Covenant, which promises to look after military veterans.

There may be Northern Ireland-specific demands, primarily things which it believes will strengthen the Union, like how the proposed post-Brexit Shared Prosperity Fund can be specifically tailored, how it can force the issue of frictionless European border with the Irish Republic onto the agenda and perhaps even where we sit within the Single Market.

Of course there are issues around the DUP, such as its stance on same-sex marriage, but there will be nothing evangelical – no banning of football on a Sunday or tying up swings – as part of any deal.

The DUP is going to Westminster with the best result in its history. Arlene Foster has secured a better result in terms of seats and voter share than Ian Paisley did in 2005. For Unionism that’s important as its a reversal of the March result in the Stormont elections.

Crucially, the relationship between the Tories and the DUP already exists. If you look at Theresa May’s manifesto where it deals with Northern Ireland it is very much in keeping with DUP thinking and refers to the rewriting of history to legitimise terrorism and a focus on support for the security forces in dealing with Troubles legacy issues. There Tories are already in the DUP’s space on these matters.

Any attempt to link the DUP and Northern Ireland’s troubled past [to delegitimise them] won’t wash for one key reason: similar attacks on Jeremy Corbyn didn’t work. It would be foolish to follow a strategy which had no impact. There will be criticism and complaint in some UK-wide publications but UK attention to Northern Ireland matters tends to be fleeting. It will move on quickly to the Brexit talks, to the Queen’s Speech, to the budget and to party leadership intrigue.

The DUP’s approach to economics is, however, at odds with the Tories. They are much more populist. So it will be interesting to see if tensions develop.

Similarly Sinn Fein has secured its best result since partition in 1922 with seven seats. The Nationalist electorate has chosen them above the SDLP. They have selected Sinn Fein knowing the party operates a policy of abstentionism. Sinn Fein won’t roll back on this. Most Irish nationalists aren’t interested in Westminster Palace, their whole narrative is that the centre of political gravity is the politics on the island of Ireland. The ultimate goal for Sinn Fein is to be in the same position in the Dáil Éireann as the DUP finds itself at Westminster. What’s more Gerry Adams is already on record stating Sinn Fein will not be giving up its policy of not taking its seats.