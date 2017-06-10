IT was like the party had moved into the kitchen. East Dunbartonshire, billed as one of the election's key contests, pitted the veteran yet still youthful Liberal Democrat A-lister Jo Swinson against TV studio-surfing SNP incumbent John Nicolson.

Amid predictions of Nationalist vulnerability, the potential return of a former UK Government minister to the leafy northern suburbs of Glasgow at the expense of the SNP's spokesman on culture, media and sport was a mainstay in the build-up coverage to the day itself.

There were just 2000 votes in it in 2015. Another tight contest imbued with political symbolism and ramifications was expected.

But as exit poll earthquake still rumbled and Labour set the tone of the night by winning the first declaration in Scotland, by the time the contenders arrived at the Leisuredome sports centre in Bishopbriggs their supporting casts were gathered around the television screens in the venue's canteen.

Jo Swinson celebrates with husband Duncan Hames and suporters. Picture:Colin Mearns

The cheers and hubbub were not to coming from the counting hall but from amongst the coffee cups and cola cans as the onscreen results from Rutherglen, Paisley and East Renfrewshire streamed out.

The dye had been cast early. For all the uncertainty over the result, and the SNP's claims right up to the 11th hour that this was about them and the Tories, the body language in the count told the tale. Struggling to stifle a grin, LibDem perennial and Ms Swinson's agent Katy Gordon, moved to curb the visible enthusiasm of party colleagues sampling the ballot papers. At the other end of the hall downbeat and despondent SNP activists sought refuge in some high-performing pockets of Bishopbriggs and Kirkintilloch.

"It's been a long campaign and it really takes it out of you, so that might explain why we're not looking upbeat" said one when asked 'why the long faces'.

Talk within the SNP ranks quickly turned to tactical voting, a long tradition in East Dunbartonshire, and suspicions the Tories had deliberately stood back to allow the pro-Union favourite a clearer run. The Tories, it was said, had trebled their representation on the local council whilst doubling their vote just a month before yet their campaign in some of the most prosperous neighbourhoods in Scotland was invisible.

"At least John's used to the telly when he has to go on it", said another SNP activist, as the inevitable loomed. "Don't think I can bear to hang around here and watch their piles grow", said another.

The two also-rans, Labour's Callum McNally and Conservative Sheila Mechan, were both at the hall over an hour before the Ms Swinson or Mr Nicolson arrived, an acceptance of their support-act status.

But Ms Mechan's colleagues were more absorbed by their double-edged evening unfolding in the canteen, as their Scottish surge was countered by more precarious results in England, while Team McNally, including opponents of party leader Jeremy Corbyn, whooped as they ate into the Tory's Westminster majority.

There were no awaiting crowds as Ms Swinson and her husband Duncan Hames arrived shortly after 1am but congratulations from opponents and supporters soon followed, as did the discreet consolations when Mr Nicolson and partner Juliano Zini soon followed.

When the results were declared around 2.30am the Tories were just 32 votes ahead of Labour on 7563. Rumours though that there had been a reverse of 2015 were way of the mark. Ms Swinson had retaken the seat with a majority of over 5300.

A tearful Ms Swinson said: "East Dunbartonshire voted strongly to stay in the UK and the UK to stay in the EU. As MP I will do my best to achieve that.

"I recognise all of those who put party allegiance to one side to send a clear message that East Dunbartonshire does not want another divisive independence referendum. Nicola Sturgeon, I hope you're listening."

Asked about a deal to give her a clear run, she later told The Herald: "There were a range of reasons why I won. All parties, including the the SNP, employ targetting. They deploy resources, volunteers and funding to particular areas and its one of the reasons I don't like this voting system and supported the proposal to move to AV. It's routine to focus on very marginal seats. It's not some new phenomena.

"You put your energy where you can win, as Nicola Sturgeon did in the last couple of weeks."

But Mr Nicolson said: "If we look at the figures, the Tories, despite doing well across Scotland did incredibly badly here. They weren't trying to get their vote out.

"The truth is that they decided not to fight any campaign. They once had an MP here but now don't put out a single leaflet and had clearly made a tactical decision to allow the LibDems a clear run to win the seat. It was a very unpleasant campaign and incredibly negative.

"The SNP isn't having the greatest of night across Scotland and I'm not immune from that. Jo Swinson ran a campaign asking the Conservatives to lend her their votes."