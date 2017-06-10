SCOTLAND has for so long been the weakest link for the Conservative Party. Even when the party’s fortunes south of the Border began to turn around under David Cameron’s leadership, the party north of the Border still seemed to be stuck perpetually at around 15-17% of the vote.

But on Thursday Scotland proved to be brightest star in the Tory Party firmament after an election that was meant to bolster its overall majority in the House of Commons resulted in it not having any majority at all. Support for the party in Scotland increased by as much as 14 points, well above the six-point increase registered across Britain as a whole. At 29% the party’s share of the vote was the highest it has recorded since 1979.

This strong advance was even more remarkable given that south of the Border it was those parts of the country that voted Leave where the Conservatives advanced most, bolstered by its success in squeezing the often very substantial UKIP vote in such places. Yet the presence of Remain voters seemed not to hinder its success in Remain-voting Scotland.

