WHO is the sporting personality hiding behind the hat? It’s like the sports section of a pub quiz, so full points to anyone who guessed the then Scotland manager Jock Stein.

It is Jock at the Scotland training camp in Portugal before the 1982 World Cup finals in Spain. Yes, younger readers, Scotland did indeed go to World Cup finals in the old days.

And like a good working class chap from Lanarkshire Jock was able to find a bowling green which can’t be too plentiful in Portugal so well done Jock.

