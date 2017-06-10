WHO is the sporting personality hiding behind the hat? It’s like the sports section of a pub quiz, so full points to anyone who guessed the then Scotland manager Jock Stein.
It is Jock at the Scotland training camp in Portugal before the 1982 World Cup finals in Spain. Yes, younger readers, Scotland did indeed go to World Cup finals in the old days.
And like a good working class chap from Lanarkshire Jock was able to find a bowling green which can’t be too plentiful in Portugal so well done Jock.
In fact I’m told that Jock was club champion at the Burnbank Bowling Club in Hamilton in the fifties.
Did not too badly in Spain either did Scotland, going out as usual on goal difference. They beat New Zealand, drew with the Soviet Union and lost to Brazil, but the Russians had the better goals tally.
Brazil were eventually put out by Italy who went on to win the tournament.
Bowling wasn’t Jock’s only sporting interest. His former assistant manager at Celtic Sean Fallon once told of a Celtic pre-season jaunt to Bermuda where they bumped into Bruce Forsyth who wanted a game of golf with the Celtic players.
The game was arranged and Brucie asked Sean if he could look after his girlfriend, who turned out to be a former Miss World. Sean had already promised to go fishing with Jock so took Brucie’s girlfriend with them. “It was better than looking at Jock Stein across the boat,” he said afterwards.
