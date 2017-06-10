THE South of Scotland has returned to “blue” as the Conservatives regained the Dumfries and Galloway seat and David Mundell increased his majority in Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale. But it was a bad night for the SNP’s Richard Arkless who took the seat from Labour just two years ago.

The successful Conservative and Unionist candidate Alister Jack is a native of Dalbeattie and his wife Ann comes originally from New Galloway, renowned as Scotland’s smallest Royal Burgh which sits high in the north of the constituency.

The farmer, who lives a few miles north of Dumfries just on the wrong side of his constituency, turned an SNP majority of 6,500 into a Tory one of 5,643.

Mrs Jack said: “It’s only five weeks since we were travelling home when Alister got a couple of calls and he asked me if he should go to the selection committee.

“I told him if he didn’t try he would never know and look where we are now five weeks on. Since his selection we have gone up and down streets and it’s been really enjoyable, especially in our home towns.

“It’s been a real family affair with the rest of the family joining in. We’ve really loved it and it’s like a dream. Our daughter Emily is getting married in September so it will be a lovely wedding present for them, for everyone has helped.”

The new MP said: “The SNP reached its high water mark in 2015 and this is the building blocks for the Conservative Party to return to its former glory in Scotland.

“I’m delighted that the whole of the South of Scotland has now turned blue.” He admitted the prospect of a second referendum had played a big part, adding: “A lot of people thought that was a step

too far and they turned their back on the SNP.

“I am a staunch Unionist and completely agree with them. Scotland does not need further division.”

The counting hall at the Easterbrook Hall in Dumfries was as quiet as it

has ever been with a sense of defeat in the air from Mr Arkless and his supporters who were conspicuous by their absence.

Normally they liven the proceedings but it seemed they knew from the start what the outcome would be.

The vanquished MP put on a brave face and his supporters came back

in to support him as spoke after the result: “I hope Alister will represent

the people who did not vote for him as well as those who did.”

He added: “There is no doubt the pursuit of another independence referendum has damaged us in the south but I strongly believe Scotland should get a choice at the end of the Brexit process and I don’t think we have acted unreasonably.”

Finlay Carson, who stood for the Conservatives in the 2015 election when he came third behind Mr Arkliss and Labour’s Russell Brown, was not envious of Mr Arkliss’s success.

He said: “I’m delighted the way it’s gone and I’m happy to be member of the Scottish Parliament. It’s a big night for the Conservatives and I’m delighted for Alister.”

Mr Brown said: “The 2015 election saw the SNP sweep almost everyone aside and probably I was unlucky at that time. I’ve enjoyed being out canvassing this time and you can think what it might have been. A possible referendum and Brexit were big talking points.”

There was a resounding victory for what was until Thursday Scotland’s only Conservative MP, David Mundell, Scottish Secretary in the last Government.

His son Oliver, an MSP at Holyrood, who had been at his side throughout the campaign was delighted with the big swing as his father’s majority soared almost 10-fold to 9,441.

He said: “It’s a tremendous result and really deserved for my father has worked so hard over the 12 years in Parliament.”

The returning MP said: “I’m delighted that I will have 12 other colleagues from Scotland at Westminster after what has been a really great result for the Scottish Conservatives.

“The people are electing MPs for Westminster who will represent the views of all the people in Scotland and people who will represent the majority of people who want to remain in the United Kingdom and who don’t want another divisive independence referendum.

“Nicola Sturgeon didn’t listen six weeks ago at the council elections but she needs to listen now.

“She needs to take the divisive Independence Referendum off the table and let’s all work together as we move forward with the Brexit negotiations which will take place whatever the shape of the Government.”

SNP candidate Mairi McAllan who saw the SNP slip from coming within less than a thousand votes from taking the seat last time to trail badly this time, claimed the SNP had won a victory in Scotland on the day.

“The people of Scotland have again put their faith in us for they know the Scottish National Party are stronger in Scotland.”

Labour’s Douglas Beattie was upbeat despite coming third and claimed a victory nationally for his party.

He said: “It’s been a rejection of Brexit and a rejection of Tory

policies and a call for politicians to get on with their day jobs and stop bickering.”