SMELLS are closely connected to memories and emotions. Sit next to a bare-footed, profusely sweating man on the train and you will undoubtedly feel your mood sink. Strongly inhale while lying in a bed of flowers and you will feel at ease with the world around you. Such mindful qualities form the bedrock of the science, or pseudoscience, of aromatherapy.

This is Aromatherapy Awareness Week. Registered by The International Federation of Aromatherapists (IFA), this countrywide event invites aromatherapists to take part in local conventions and events to raise awareness of the practice to the public, potential clients, carers and NHS staff.

Using essential oils, distillations of organic compounds from plants, this practice is employed as a complimentary medicine or sometimes, worryingly, as an alternative medicine to conventional methods.

Already holding a small space in the NHS alongside the controversial homeopathy approach, aromatherapists from across the country have been discussing how to strengthen the appeal, benefits and popularity of the approach. According to the NHS website, “If you have cancer, aromatherapy may help to reduce any pain and anxiety you have in the short term. It might also help as a palliative treatment to help reduce the severity of your symptoms.”

The theme of this year's event is Aromatherapy & Mental Health. This is prompted by the worrying statistics that one adult in six has had a common mental disorder: about one woman in five and one man in eight. Mental health affects every age group and statistics show that 10% of children and young people in the UK have a mental health problem; mental health is also the leading cause of sickness absence in the workplace.

According to Pauline Allen, Chief Executive Officer of IFA: “The aim of the week is to raise awareness of aromatherapy and its health benefits. We're going into a range of centres to teach NHS carers about aromatherapy for old peoples homes and carer mothers, while giving rehabilitation talks to help different sectors bring aromatherapy into the workplaces, classrooms, hospices and children's centres. The younger generation are more open minded to natural therapies. A lot of issues start with stress and aromatherapy could alleviate these problems before they develop.”

Allen also stated: “Aromatherapy has a lot to do with lifestyle changes, how to treat your body and its wellbeing. With meditation, yoga and simply switching off to reduce stress, you will become a far healthier person. Homeopathy and aromatherapy are totally different. A lot of people already have massages, and when you include the oils it becomes a more beneficial and powerful treatment.”

Jonathan Silcock, Senior Lecturer in Pharmacy at University of Bradford, says: “Like many complementary or alternative therapies, if aromatherapy makes people feel better and does no harm, then its use can be welcomed and supported. Dangers may arise if therapies are used instead of rather than alongside conventional treatments. If alternative therapy delays conventional diagnosis or treatment, then this is a problem.”

With regards to aromatherapy's place in the NHS, Silcock says: “The NHS has a duty to spend tax payers’ money only when there is good evidence of cost-effectiveness. Self-care of minor self-limited ailments may reduce pressure on NHS resources. Self-help of all sorts will often promote general well-being when used alongside medicines, or other treatments, for long-term conditions. However, if self-care or alternative therapy actively delays evidence-based treatment, then people need to be cautious.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We recognise some people may find some complementary or alternative therapies offer some relief to their conditions. However, it is for individual NHS boards to decide what remedies they make available based on the needs of their resident population, in line with the national guidance.”

While it may or may not be worthy of NHS funding, techniques grounded in meditation and mindfulness will inevitably improve one's wellbeing, giving some well needed rest to an overwrought or deteriorating mind. These contemplative practices are strengthened with the use of therapeutic massages and aromatherapy, often aiding physical ailments as a result of alleviating psychological stress.

Given the recent temptation to replace psychiatric medication with the more active approach of mindfulness and meditation, this could yet be a viable method to alleviate the suffering of patients and the public in general, perhaps as a complimentary medicine as opposed to an all out replacement.