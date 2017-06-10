AFTER the West Lothian question, finally, the East Lothian one. Could Labour wrench the seat back from the SNP, which won it two years ago during the Great Nationalist Landslide?

As the ballot boxes arrived at Haddington Corn Exchange, candidates and their party workers were absorbing news of the stunning 10pm exit poll, which put the SNP on 34 seats, down by 22 from that high-water mark of May 2015. Would George Kerevan, the sitting MP, be one of the 34, or one of the 22?

Labour was optimistic of taking the seat, given it had recently regained control of the local council and had taken the equivalent Holyrood seat last year. The Conservatives, however, were not minded to give them a clear run.

Just before 10.30pm, Iain Gray, MSP for East Lothian, and former Scottish Labour leader, said he was confident Labour had got the vote out and the Nationalists’ vote was down.

An hour or so later there was an interesting encounter in the small tea-room just off the hall where the votes were being counted. The Labour candidate, Martin Whitfield, was talking about his campaign – “it’s been a great campaign, there’s been a lovely feel about it, and there’s been a great reception on the doorstep” – and about the constituency visits from Gordon Brown, Kezia Dugdale and Alistair Darling, when he got chatting to the Liberal Democrat candidate, Dr Elisabeth Wilson.

Dr Wilson had in her hand a notebook, in which she had jotted the results of the exit poll. “Curious, curious,” she observed, unable to believe what she had written down. Mr Whitfield hadn’t had time to see it yet. “Wow”, he said as he glanced at the figures. “I know”, said Ms Wilson, who said she couldn’t see the SNP figure being correct. To whom had they lost 22 seats, and where?

“Hopefully here!” said Mr Whitfield, quick as a flash. It was a good line, and a small cluster of people around him laughed. There was a convivial air in the hall, but maybe that was partly because one side was already scenting victory. At 12.30am or thereabouts, claims began to emerge on Twitter that Labour had taken the seat. Pauline McNeill MSP tweeted that she had heard “Labour wins in East Lothian and Western Isles”.

At roughly that same time, Mr Kerevan was saying he had been “really fired up by the exit poll because it looks like this terrible Tory Government has committed suicide. [Theresa May] cannot negotiate a Brexit deal from a minority position. The Europeans will just take her to the cleaners”.

He looked fresh, considering that he’d been up to greet commuters on the 7.17am train at North Berwick station. In the long hours that followed, he and his team got round no fewer than 30 polling stations. All candidates at this stage, he said, could feel the adrenaline surging through them. Was he feeling confident? “We’ll wait and see what the result is, but I also confidently predict that the SNP is going to be the winner of this election”.

It would be another two-and-a-half hours before the result would be officially declared, but the Labour people were buoyant. The other candidates were thoughtful or subdued. People took to hanging around in the tea-room at the back, watching other results coming in on the TV screen, and cheering their own parties’ victories enthusiastically.

At 2.45am the candidates were assembled; five minutes later, the Labour contingent could hold themselves back no longer, and broke out in cheers and mutual hugs in front of the stage. Mr Whitfield looked delighted. The result hadn’t been announced yet, but it was obvious that Mr Kerevan’s two-year-long reign as MP was over. He would not be the only member of SNP’s famed “56” intake of 2015 to lose his seat tonight.

At 3am, returning officer Angela Leitch announced Labour’s sizeable majority. Kezia Dugdale had materialised, grinning from ear to ear. Four candidates – the fifth, independent Mike Allan, did not appear on the platform – all made gracious speeches and said it had been a civilised campaign. Mr Whitfield made an emotional vote of thanks to his friends, family and party colleagues.

As a Labour MP, he said, he would never apologise for his belief “that there is a better, fairer, kinder and more progressive way to run our country”.