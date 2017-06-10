Ahead of Scotland v England today, children from across both nations have been recreating past goals scored by the two rivals.
A video celebrating the great rivalry has been produced by sponsors of both nations, Lidl.
Scotland defender Andy Robertson, the last Scotland player to score against England, also spoke about the centuries old rivalry before passing his expert judgement on the goals recreated by young people attending Lidl Skills Centres.
Robertson said: “An England Scotland game will never be taken lightly. It’s one of those rivalries that never goes away no matter what age you’re playing at or whatever sport you’re playing. It is always a big rivalry.
“Scotland and England, when the two countries go against each other is an exciting game to be a part of but going into the game you know it is going to be a battle and it is a game that you need to win.”
The video, produced by Lidl, who have grassroots programmes in both England and Scotland, contains footage of past matches between the two nations.
Lidl are the Official Supermarket of the England team as well as the Lead Partner for The FA Lidl Skills programme.
Lidl are also Official Supplier to The Scottish FA and Lead Partner of The Scottish FA’s Lidl Skills Centres.
Lidl Skills Centres provide opportunities for boys and girls aged 5-12 of all abilities to participate in football in a fun, friendly and safe environment.
