AN injury-time Harry Kane equaliser denied Scotland a famous result over England at Hampden - just when it seemed that a late Leigh Griffiths double had snatched a dramatic win in the Russia 2018 qualifier.

Gareth Southgate's side had taken the lead in the 70th minute when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had fired beyond Craig Gordon.

But Celtic striker Griffiths, who had never before scored at international level, curled home two stunning late free-kicks to give the home team the lead.

But there was one more twist in a thrilling Russia 2018 qualifier encounter and England captain Kane volleyed home from close range in the 93rd minute.

The agonising 2-2 draw leaves Strachan's men in fourth place in Group F and facing a battle to even secure a play-off spot.

Strachan, as had been widely expected, dropped Celtic winger James Forrest, who had hardly been involved at club level in the closing games of the season. He selected Ikechi Anya as he changed his formation.

Elsewhere, Christophe Berra, who been in the team which lost 3-0 to England at Wembley back in November, was preferred to Russell Martin at centre half.

Southgate, meanwhile, brought made no fewer than five changes to the side which had defeated Lithuania 2-0 at Wembley in their last match back in March. Gary Cahill and Chris Smalling replaced and Michel Keane and John Stones at centre half.

Elsewhere, Jake Livermore took over from Oxlade-Chamberlain in central midfield while Marcus Rashford came in for Sterling out wide. Up front, Kane started ahead of Jermain Defoe.

Strachan had been expected to play Kieran Tierney at right back and Andy Robertson at left back once again – an experiment which worked well in the 1-0 win over Slovenia at Hampden back in March.

But he sprang a surprise by going to a three man backline comprising Berra on the right, Charlie Mulgrew in the centre and Tierney on the left. Anya and Robertson adopted wing back roles and dropped back to create a five man defence when the opposition were in possession.

Brown was booked by Italian referee Paolo Tagliavento for a rash foul on Dele Alli in just the third minute. But the home team started brightly and put the visitors under some early pressure. Joe Hart saved a powerful Griffiths shot in the sixth minute.

But England seized greater control of the game as the game wore on. Kane shot over the Scotland crossbar in the 18th minute after getting on the end of an Eric Dier chip into the box and rounding Tierney.

Kane was gifted a chance by Craig Gordon in the 29th minute when the keeper’s headed clearance fell straight to his feet. His long-range attempt was on target, but Tierney was alert to the danger and nodded off his own goal line. Rashford pounced on the loose ball and forced a good save from Gordon.

The keeper did well to palm a Jake Livermore shot over his crossbar in the 40th minute. West Brom midfielder Livermore was booked by Tagliavento for a foul on Robert Snodgrass a minute before half-time.

But Strachan’s side had been outplayed for the majority of the opening 45 minutes by rivals who were composed in possession and looked capable of netting whenever they got into the final third and were highly fortunate not to go in a goal down.

James Morrison picked up a knock early on in the game and the West Brom man failed to reappear for the start of the second half. His place was taken by James McArthur of Crystal Palace.

England struck the post in the 51st minute when a Livermore shot deflected off Robertson’s leg. But Scotland came back into the game and both Robertson and Armstrong had shots from the edge of the penalty box.

Southgate took off Rashford in the 65th minute and put on Oxlade-Chamberlain and a minute later Strachan replaced Snodgrass, who had failed to make an impact on the game with Ryan Fraser, the uncapped Bournemouth player.

Ryan Bertrand picked out Kane in space in the box with a cross from the left in the 67th minute and the centre forward was once again denied by Gordon.

But Oxlade-Chamberlain put the section leaders ahead three minutes later when he got the better of Brown on the edge of the Scotland box, cut inside and turned a shot which Gordon should, despite getting a hand to, have done better with into the net.

Chris Martin, who had scored a late winner against Slovenia after coming off the bench, took over from Anya in the 82nd minute. Sterling, the Manchester City man, took over from Alli two minutes later.

Gary Cahill gifted Scotland a free-kick in a dangerous area with four minutes remaining with a foul on Fraser. Griffiths stepped up to take it and curled a sublime left foot effort over the defensive wall and beyond the outstretched Hart.

Scotland were gifted another chance just a minute later when Cahill tripped Martin. Griffiths again accepted responsibility and again chipped a delightful effort over the wall and into net to send the Scotland fans in the 48,520 crowd inside Hampden wild.

But there was to be heartache for the home team and their fans. Gordon palmed a Dier free-kick wide in injury time, but Scotland failed to clear the ball to safety and Sterling sent a long ball into the box and Kane volleyed home from close range.