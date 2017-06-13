AS the tussle for who would retain the keys of No10 was waged in the small hours of election night, nobody could have imagined that the burning issue would soon be gay marriage. All the talk was of hard and soft Brexits, of Theresa’s May’s precarious position and the SNP’s tail-spin. But when the Tories called in the cavalry, in the shape of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), the tone changed. Shortly after they entered the ring, Ruth Davidson, leader of the Scottish Conservatives and overnight saviour of the blue rosettes, called Mrs May looking for reassurance that the position of the LGBTI community in the rest of the UK would remain unchanged. For her, and gay colleagues such as Scottish Secretary David Mundell, not to mention the rest of the country’s LGBTI members, the arrival of the DUP as a prop to the Tory’s underperforming scrum must have felt like escaping the fire only to find yourself in the mouth of a cannon whose fuse is already lit.

The DUP’s position on gay marriage was once summed up by David Simpson, MP for Upper Bann, who informed the House of Commons that “in the Garden of Eden, it was Adam and Eve. It wasn’t Adam and Steve.” Ian Paisley, the party’s founder, spoke for many of his hardline persuasion when he declared homosexuality “immoral, offensive and obnoxious”.

How deeply and awkwardly ironic, therefore, that the Conservative Party’s only chance of staying in power rests on one hand upon the astonishing success of its lesbian party leader in Scotland and, on the other, on co-opting one of the narrowest-minded political parties in the UK to its side. Politicians usually excuse vigorous and vituperative arguments within the ranks by likening themselves to a big family, in which dissent, grumbling and occasional bust-ups are inevitable but essentially harmless. One fears, however, that the potential fall-out from the most improbable triangle of interests that the DUP’s involvement brings could make the internecine squabbling of the Corleones look amateurish.

