Hundreds of mourners have united in song to remember tragic teenager Zoe Bremner as they released a sea of pink and yellow balloons in her memory.
Gathered outside Clydebank Town Hall in Hall Street on Monday, the massive crowd sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to the young girl on the day she would have turned 15 before flooding the skies in a flash of colour.
Laura Nicholson, co-owner and teacher at Dancelicious school of dance, where Zoe was a popular dancer, was one of the organisers of the touching event.
Loading article content
Posting a video of the emotional moment onto Facebook, Ms Nicholson said: “All of dancelicious singing happy birthday to our angel in the sky along with all of Zoe’s close friends and family.”
In just 14 hours, the video has received almost 12,000 views and hundreds more comments, shares, and reactions.
Zoe’s friends, family, and loved-ones are continuing to flood the post with heart emojis.
On Sunday, The Herald’s sister title the Evening Times broke the tragic story of the Knightswood Academy pupil who died in a flat in Dundasvale Court, Cowcaddens, at around 12.45am that morning, just hours before her birthday.
READ MORE: Tributes paid to Zoe Bremner who died in Glasgow flat hours before 15th birthday
It is understood Zoe, from Drumchapel, had been at a party on Saturday afternoon with friends in Yoker prior to heading into the city centre.
Two other 15-year-olds, a boy and girl, were also rushed to hospital after emergency services received a call for help for the three teens at 12.40am. They have since been discharged.
Zoe’s death is being treated as unexplained. An investigation into the death and illnesses is currently ongoing and it is understood drugs will form part of the police inquiry.
A fundraising page, with a target of £4,000, was also set up on Monday to “give Zoe the send off she deserves.” So far, the page has £1,500.
Find out more and donate here.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.