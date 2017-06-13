Staff on board a landing flight usually enforce the ‘sit-down-and-fasten-your-seatbelt-securely’ rule with strict force. However, when there’s a Lisbon Lion on board, the rules can be bent slightly.

That’s exactly what happened today when, just as hundreds of Scots prepared to land back in Glasgow, Mr Bertie Auld himself decided to stand in the aisle and belt out The Celtic Song, much to the delight of other passengers and stewardesses.

Loading article content

The moment came as the plane-load of Hoops fans arrived back in Scotland after a week at the annual Celtic Convention in Las Vegas.

The brilliant moment was caught on camera and has since flooded social media sites.

Still very much reeling from the US gathering, Mr Auld clearly wanted one last tune before heading back to reality.

Standing alone in the aisle, he successfully managed to lead the entire plane in a rendition of the well-known song.

READ MORE: Lisbon Lions could be in Still Game, says comedy star

He even managed to grab the stewardess in front of him who was only too happy to take part in a quick turn before the entire flight erupted into cheers and applause before hitting the runway.

From 1965, the now 79-year-old became a pivotal part of the side that won nine League titles, as well as the ‘67 European Cup Final in Portugal.