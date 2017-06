A PLEDGE to reduce the “crippling” workload of Scottish teachers has failed to deliver, according to a survey.

A study found 86 per cent of school staff believe workload has actually got worse since Deputy First Minister John Swinney promised to reduce it last year as one of his first acts as Education Secretary.

As a result, 54 per cent of the 1,000 members who took part in the survey by the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) teaching union said they would not recommend the profession to others.

