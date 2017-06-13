A PLEDGE to reduce the “crippling” workload of Scottish teachers has failed to deliver, according to a survey.

A study found 86 per cent of school staff believe workload has actually got worse since Deputy First Minister John Swinney promised to reduce it last year as one of his first acts as Education Secretary.

As a result, 54 per cent of the 1,000 members who took part in the survey by the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) teaching union said they would not recommend the profession to others.

Larry Flanagan, the union’s general secretary, said: “Whilst I don’t doubt the intention of the Deputy First Minister to address teacher concerns, the simple fact is that it isn’t happening.

“As ever in Scottish education, there is a gap between rhetoric and reality so maybe time needs to be spent on actually dealing with the problem.

“Teachers should be the best advert for the profession, but if 54 per cent are saying they wouldn’t recommend it as a career, that’s a very clear sign for government and employers that action needs to be taken.”

However, Mr Swinney said the government was "absolutely committed" to freeing up teachers to teach.

He said: "We have already acted to reduce workload as agreed with the EIS and others and we are removing mandatory unit assessments.

"We have also issued a definitive statement that clearly sets out, for all teachers, what they should and should not be asked to do."

In May last year an official review concluded that the introduction of new qualifications in Scotland had led to an "unintended and unsustainable" workload for pupils and teachers.

As a result Mr Swinney said the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) would reduce the volume of reassessment and recording, cut bureaucracy, remove unnecessary duplication and carry out a review of quality assurance arrangements relating to new qualifications.

Schools quango Education Scotland was also tasked with introducing clearer guidance to schools on what was expected of them under the Curriculum for Excellence.