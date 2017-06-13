A retired electrical engineer has told how he battled to save a kayaker who was suffering from exhaustion and hypothermia after capsizing.

The man and his kayak had been towed by a fishing boat as far as it could go near Kylerhea, on Skye, after coming into difficulties.

The boat was forced to let go for the final shallow stretch and it alerted the Maritime and Coastguard Agency to call for a smaller boat to help.

David Campbell, 63, of Kylerhea had been watching the action unfold through his binoculars at home on Monday.

He said: "I thought he might need help with his kayak and a cup of tea, I assumed he'd been in the water for some time.

"You could see that he wasn't making progress."

Mr Campbell grabbed his wet suit and a 20-metre rope then walked along the shore.

Believing the man could be in trouble, he waded out 100 metres until he was chest-deep in water.

He added: "He could see me, he was obviously trying to get towards me.

"He made progress then stopped swimming - he was totally exhausted."

Mr Campbell, now neck-deep in the water, struggled to throw the rope so he swam out to the desperate kayaker and tied the rope to his buoyancy aid.

The 63-year-old added: "I just couldn't let him go."

After pulling the kayaker to the edge of the shore, Mr Campbell felt the ground with his "tippy-toes" and made "30 strokes of frantic swimming".

By this point the kayaker was not moving, so Mr Campbell dragged him by his shoulder straps to keep his head above the water.

He said: "There were a few seconds where I thought I'd lost him."

He dragged the kayaker as far as he could away from the water, pulling him across seaweed.

Emergency crews were called to assist the man, who was suffering from hypothermia and exhaustion.

Kyle of Lochalsh RNLI's volunteer crew arrived at 1.17pm, but paramedics were already on the scene and the kayaker was out of the water.

A Coastguard helicopter was called to airlift the casualty to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment.

It arrived on scene at 2.05pm and set off with the man winched on board at 2.20pm.

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokeswoman said: "He was very much feeling the effects of the cold, given that sort of temperature of water.

"Someone from the shoreline brought him to the water's edge from the water."