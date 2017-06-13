A man has been charged after a police chase through a field of wheat in Aberdeenshire.

The incident happened on the A90 near Stonehaven at 11.15pm on Monday.

A 23-year-old man allegedly failed to stop his car, sparking a high-speed chase by roads officers.

He then abandoned the vehicle before running away into a wheat field near the dual carriageway.

Officers caught up with the man and arrested him for allegedly drink-driving.

He is expected to appear in court at a later date.