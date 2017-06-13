The family of a woman who died after a bus had to brake suddenly to avoid a car have paid tribute to a "much-loved wife, mother, nana and great nana".

May Porter, 86, from Edinburgh, died on Saturday as a result of the injuries she sustained after falling on the number 35 Lothian bus the previous day.

Her husband Bob was also injured and is still in hospital.

The Lothian bus had to brake sharply to avoid a white Audi Q3 or Q5 which had pulled out in front of it on Stenhouse Road, opposite HMP Edinburgh, at around 1.15pm on Friday.

In a statement issued through police, her family said: "May was a much-loved wife, mother, nana and great nana to all the family and it breaks our hearts to have lost her in such awful circumstances. We will lovingly remember her for the joy and happiness that she brought to everyone on a daily basis.

"May was looking forward to several important upcoming family events, including her granddaughter's wedding and the birth of her newest great-grandchild.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all the NHS staff of the ERI's acute medical unit who supported May and the family during her short time in the hospital and also the police for their hard work and support they have given over the past few days.

"We ask that our privacy is respected whilst we grieve and continue to provide support to May's devoted husband Bob who was also injured in the accident and is still currently in hospital."

A woman in her 30s was also injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Edinburgh road policing unit on 101 quoting incident number 1598 of June 9.