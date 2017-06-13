A drilling rig worth £250,000 has been destroyed in a deliberate fire.

The piece of machinery was found alight at the back of Dumbuck Quarry in Dumbarton, West Dunbartonshire, at around 5.55pm on Sunday.

The blaze is being treated as wilful fire-raising following a joint investigation by police and the fire service.

Police are appealing for information about the incident.

Detective Sergeant Gerald Shovlin from Clydebank CID said: "A very expensive piece of machinery, worth more than £250,000, has been destroyed as a result of this reckless act and it is vital that we trace whoever is responsible.

"There are several hill tracks that look down over the quarry and I would appeal to anyone who may have been walking in the area on Sunday evening to please get in touch.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Clydebank CID via 101 and quote incident number 3412 of Sunday June 11 2017.

"Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence."