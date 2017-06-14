Hugh Gaffney, the new Labour MP for Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill, has won himself legion of new fans after heading to Westminster to start his new role in his old Parcelforce polo shirt.

The former postie-turned-politician took to Twitter this week to post a selfie on his flight coming into London in his old uniform.

“Always thought it was important to remember your roots - so on my way to Westminster, I wore my old work shirt as a reminder. #ForTheMany,” he told his 3,000-plus followers.

He even got the seal approval from the party leader.

Jeremy Corbyn responded: “.@HughGaffneyMP turned up to Parliament in his old work clothes. People who are so proud of where they’re from will always work #ForTheMany.”

Mr Gaffney snatched the constituency seat away from the SNP’s Phil Boswell on June 9 as the party’s support tumbled in the area by 17.5 per cent within just two years.