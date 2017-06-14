Hugh Gaffney, the new Labour MP for Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill, has won himself legion of new fans after heading to Westminster to start his new role in his old Parcelforce polo shirt.
The former postie-turned-politician took to Twitter this week to post a selfie on his flight coming into London in his old uniform.
Always thought it was important to remember your roots - so on my way to Westminster, I wore my old work shirt as a reminder. #ForTheMany pic.twitter.com/EcYBbPpitb
Loading article content— Hugh Gaffney MP (@HughGaffneyMP) June 12, 2017
Hugh Gaffney MP doing it in style. Up the workers. ✊🏼@UKLabour @CWUnews pic.twitter.com/7STKW8hVd0— Angela Feeney (@angela_feeney) June 12, 2017
“Always thought it was important to remember your roots - so on my way to Westminster, I wore my old work shirt as a reminder. #ForTheMany,” he told his 3,000-plus followers.
He even got the seal approval from the party leader.
.@HughGaffneyMP turned up to Parliament in his old work clothes. People who are so proud of where they're from will always work #ForTheMany. https://t.co/ZTHphq5DGH— Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) June 12, 2017
Jeremy Corbyn responded: “.@HughGaffneyMP turned up to Parliament in his old work clothes. People who are so proud of where they’re from will always work #ForTheMany.”
Mr Gaffney snatched the constituency seat away from the SNP’s Phil Boswell on June 9 as the party’s support tumbled in the area by 17.5 per cent within just two years.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?