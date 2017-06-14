Opposition parties have urged the Scottish Government to ditch plans for another independence referendum, branding it a damaging threat to the economy.

They said voters had rejected the SNP's proposals for another vote in last week's General Election.

The party lost 21 of the 56 Westminster seats they won in 2015, but still emerged with a majority north of the border.

Read more: Nicola Sturgeon hits out at ‘in denial’ claims over impact of General Election result on second referendum

The Scottish Conservatives and Scottish Labour said a drop in the SNP's vote share from 50% to 37% indicated most Scots backed unionist parties.

They used a debate on Scotland's economy at Holyrood to call for a second referendum to be abandoned.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has already admitted the issue of another ballot was a factor in the election and stated the party will reflect on its plans.

She has insisted she will not be ''dictated to by demands for quick headlines'' in her decision-making and dismissed reports she will attempt to "re-brand" a second vote as "nonsense".

Read more: SNP faces questions over integrity of second referendum fundraiser

The Tories' economy spokesman Dean Lockhart said the Scottish Government should focus on working much more closely with the UK Government and creating a competitive tax regime, rather than calling for another referendum.

"In last week's General Election, the people of Scotland were told by the First Minister 'independence is at the heart of the election'," he said.

"The people of Scotland listened, they thought long and hard about this and they voted.

"The result was once again an overwhelming rejection of independence, with 63% of votes being cast for parties in support of Scotland remaining part of the UK.

"So, it is now time for the SNP to listen to the people of Scotland to abandon the policy that has most damaged Scotland's economy.

"It is time for the SNP to remove the uncertainty of a second independence referendum and get on with the day job."

Scottish Labour's Jackie Baillie said "complacency and denial" were the Government's "twin problems".

"Complacency on the state of the economy and denial over a second independence referendum which, aside from Brexit, is the biggest threat to our economy," she said.

"Here is the opportunity for the SNP to put the economy first, set aside the pursuit of independence, do so clearly, do so without fudging - restore business certainty. That's what our economy needs, that's what the country needs."

Read more: Nicola Sturgeon hits out at ‘in denial’ claims over impact of General Election result on second referendum

Economy Secretary Keith Brown accused opposition parties of being "utterly obsessed" with independence.

He said the UK Government's "continued determination to impose a hard Brexit" was the main risk facing Scotland's economy.

Mr Brown pointed to the "vital role" of European funding in supporting growth in Scotland, highlighting European Structural Funds worth about £828 million to Scotland over the period 2014-2020, as well as European Territorial Cooperation funding worth up to £50 million.

"That is why it's essential that the UK Government commits to replacing this funding in full following Brexit," he said.

Read more: SNP faces questions over integrity of second referendum fundraiser

"The challenge will be, especially to the Conservatives, will they guarantee that Scotland will retain the equivalent amount of money in the longer-term if they are successful in dragging Scotland out of the EU and the single market against the wishes of the Scottish people?

"I look forward to them proving their MPs are going to work in Westminster in Scotland's interests by making that commitment on behalf of their parties here and now."