A teenager has appeared in court in connection with drugs offences following the death of a 14-year-old girl in Glasgow.

The 16-year-old boy, also from Glasgow, was charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

He made no plea and was released on bail to appear at a later date.

Loading article content

His appearance followed the death of a 14-year-old girl - understood to be Zoe Bremner - in Dundasvale Court at 12.45am on Sunday.

A boy and a girl, both aged 15, were also treated at the city's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital after becoming unwell. They have since been discharged.

Police investigations revealed the teenagers were at a party in the Yoker area late on Saturday afternoon.

They returned to Dundasvale Court in the evening and contacted emergency services in the early hours of Sunday.