A teenager has appeared in court in connection with drugs offences following the death of a 14-year-old girl in Glasgow.
The 16-year-old boy, also from Glasgow, was charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act at Glasgow Sheriff Court.
He made no plea and was released on bail to appear at a later date.
Loading article content
His appearance followed the death of a 14-year-old girl - understood to be Zoe Bremner - in Dundasvale Court at 12.45am on Sunday.
A boy and a girl, both aged 15, were also treated at the city's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital after becoming unwell. They have since been discharged.
Police investigations revealed the teenagers were at a party in the Yoker area late on Saturday afternoon.
They returned to Dundasvale Court in the evening and contacted emergency services in the early hours of Sunday.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.
Comments are closed on this article.