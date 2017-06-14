GLASGOW'S business community have rallied round to send help to people left homeless following the London highrise blaze as the Metropolitan Police confirmed 12 people have died and expect that number to rise.

Through Glasgow the Caring City charity, a truck load of donations will be sent to London on Sunday.

More than six tonnes of bottled water will be sent along with more than six thousands bars of soap which will be distributed to refuge centres through the charity's contact in London.

Loading article content